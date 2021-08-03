Wirral’s new parking rates might be decided as early as next week.

Next week, Wirral Council will make a major decision on whether or not to implement new car parking charges across the borough.

Since the authority pledged to making £1 million from charging at many off-street and coastal car parks that are presently free in its March budget, as well as boosting prices in some areas, the subject has been highly contentious.

The Environment and Transport Committee of Wirral Council agreed in June to impose new parking charges in Bromborough, Bebington, Hoylake, and New Brighton, among other areas.

The committee also decided to standardize the prices charged by all council-run car parks in Wirral, deciding on a rate of £1 per hour for the first four hours and a maximum payment of £5 for a full day of parking.

Conservative and Liberal Democrat councillors, on the other hand, utilized the ‘call-in’ procedure to try to overturn the decision at a committee made up of different councillors that convened last Thursday.

The Decision Review Committee, however, was adjourned without reaching a decision following a protracted five-and-a-half-hour meeting.

To reach its final judgment, the committee will meet again on Tuesday, August 10 at the Floral Pavilion in New Brighton.

While the meeting on Tuesday may decide to proceed with the additional parking fees, it could also delay the decision to a full council meeting, the Policy and Resources Committee, or the Environment and Transportation Committee.

At last week’s committee meeting, Labour councillor Liz Grey spoke in favor of the extra parking costs, citing potential savings that could be made if the idea was rejected.

“We are fully aware of the alternatives,” Cllr Grey stated.

“If we continue to subsidize parking, we would have to close recreational centers, fire lollipop men and women, sell our golf land, down the art museum, close public restrooms, and make compulsory redundancies.”

Green Party councillor Chris Cooke stated this morning that all parties agreed to hike parking fees during the March budget meeting, and that it was critical to make parking pay for itself.

“There’s also that nudge element if people don’t want to pay for parking,” Cllr Cooke remarked.

