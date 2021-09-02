Wirral’s new parking charges have been delayed, causing a £700,000 problem.

The long dispute over parking charges in Wirral has left the council with a budget deficit of hundreds of thousands of pounds.

All Wirral councillors voted in March for a budget that included a commitment to make an extra £1 million from new car parking levies and increasing fees.

However, the intention to implement new levies in coastal areas like New Brighton and small towns like Bebington, as well as imposing a regular £1 per hour cost capped at £5 for a full day, sparked outrage.

Two lengthy sessions were held after Conservative and Liberal Democrat councillors ‘called-in’ the Environment and Transport Committee’s decision to proceed with the scheme.

After five Labour councillors, Green Party councillor Pat Cleary, and Liberal Democrat Chris Carubia voted in favor of the original plan, the meetings had little effect.

“The current forecast indicates a potential overspend so far of just under a million pounds, £963,000, and it’s mainly as a result of the unachievement of car parking income of around £700,000, although there are variances in other areas,” Shaer Halewood, Wirral Council’s director of resources, said at last night’s Policy and Resources Committee.

“As the committee knows, we cannot propose an imbalanced budget at the end of the year, so we must ensure that the financial condition at the end of the year is balanced.

“Right now, my strategic leadership team and I are working on measures to ensure that the budget can be brought back into balance by the end of the year.”

Cllr Tom Anderson, the Conservative group’s leader, said the council has found means to compensate for money not available elsewhere and queried why this wasn’t possible for lost parking revenue.

Ms Halewood admitted that she was aware early on that some of the additional revenue from auto parking would be lost this year.

She went on to say that this was due to employment openings within the council and positions that were not filled at the start of the year.

