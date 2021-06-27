Wirral’s buried history is revealed with a new augmented reality app.

A new software has been released that allows users to view and discover the hidden stories of Wirral using their mobile phone.

Artist Alan Dunn, who sculpted the famous Ray and Julie chairs sculpture on London Road, is in charge of the project.

People can utilize the free digital art app www.fourwordswirral.com to place augmented reality sculptures on their travels that reveal stories and hidden links to where they find themselves by accessing www.fourwordswirral.com on a mobile phone.

Every day, people inadvertently pass a tiny 200-year-old prison on the street.

The project’s goal is to investigate Wirral’s modern folklore and social history through stories that are only four words long.

It was made with the cooperation of seven artists, including Alan, who visited three locations – Port Sunlight, New Ferry, and Spital – in order to explore the towns’ secret histories.

Alan claimed the idea came to him during lockdown when he was walking his dog Lulu and decided to examine the Spital neighborhood on his doorstep in greater depth.

He discovered that Italian POWs were originally held in scout huts on the outskirts of the Dibbinsdale Nature Reserve forests in Spital, not far from Harold Wilson’s home.

The routes through the woods, which are today a natural reserve and park rich with birdsong, were made by the prisoners of war.

The end result is thirty hidden stories – each reduced to four words – that show links to slavery, a town undergoing metamorphosis following a major explosion, hidden pathogens, and the power of nature and wildlife during a pandemic.

Surprisingly, the investigation also uncovered unanticipated connections to ‘A Clockwork Orange,’ Batman, and even the Beach Boys.

Alan stated, “During lockdown 2020, I had the idea for this project while staying at home, needing to savor and learn more about these sites, which are all within a 4km radius of where I live.

“I wanted to work with primarily regional artists and go on long walks with them in these places, just looking, conversing, researching, and meeting people, gradually peeling back the layers to discover stories that aren’t just history. The summary comes to a close.