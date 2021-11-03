Wirral will host a Christmas market with chalets and a grotto.

This Christmas, Wirral will host a six-week-long Christmas market.

For the past several months, the Independent Wirral market has taken over Woodside Ferry Terminal every weekend, and now a large festive market has been announced.

The market has a village of 24 wooden chalets with spectacular views over Liverpool, which are taken over by local sellers each week to display their baked, made, and created goods.

People will be able to purchase everything from arts and crafts to jewelry, apparel, food, and beverages this Christmas.

A grocery store, Pausha wine bar, and the Tipsy Duck pub are all located inside the Woodside Ferry Village Terminal.

“The past 18 months have been extremely difficult for independent businesses, and throughout lockdown new independents have developed as well, so it’s more vital than ever to support these people,” Amanda Horgan of the Wirral Chamber of Commerce said. From all areas of life, we have bakers, makers, and creators.

“People who were laid off and pursued their ambition of doing something completely different discovered a gift they didn’t realize they have. Woodside Ferry Village & Market has provided them with the opportunity to market their excellent items through Independent Wirral.” Every Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Independent Wirral’s weekly independent markets are held outside Woodside Ferry Village Terminal.

The Christmas market will begin on Saturday, November 13 and continue every weekend until Christmas.

Every weekend, families can visit Santa at the Christmas Grotto, sip mulled wine, and shop at local stores.

Visit www.independentwirral.co.uk for more details.