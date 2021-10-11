Wirral Waters welcomes the first factory-built dwellings.

The first homes in a project that will transform Wirral have been delivered.

The factory-built dwellings are part of Wirral Waters, a Peel L&P-led project that will offer 13,500 homes and perhaps 20,000 jobs on the former Birkenhead docks over the next 25 years.

The first ever ‘Row House’ residences are among the properties that have arrived at Wirral Waters’ East Float development.

The Euromillions teen winner who has relocated to Liverpool from Dubai

These houses, designed by Urban Splash, are a throwback to Victorian mews and stand out due to their distinctive red cladding.

East Float will see 350 homes completed, with tenants expected to move in early next year.

Row Houses come in three sizes: a two-bedroom, two-story home, a three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-story home with a roof terrace, and a four-bedroom, three-story home.

The houses were built in Urban Splash’s facility in the East Midlands and then transported by car to Wirral.

“We’re very happy to present our first brilliantly-designed, precision constructed homes to this new neighborhood – including our first ever Row House homes,” said Toby Brown, Urban Splash’s senior sales manager.

“We’ve never built our Row House homes anywhere else before, so this is a fantastic opportunity for Wirral purchasers to be early adopters and get a property that’s unlike anything else on the market.”

Other residences being delivered to Wirral Waters include three-story town houses that can be customized to suit the demands of potential owners.

A five-bedroom house with home offices, a ‘garden living’ home with living space downstairs, or a ‘loft living’ home with bedrooms on the first floor and open plan living areas upstairs are among the possibilities available in the three-story town houses.

A new park near to East Float will benefit future residents.

Wirral Waters, according to Urban Splash, is transforming the old Wirral docks into one of the nicest places to live in the North West, with Liverpool right on the doorstep on one side and the parks, beaches, and greenery of Wirral on the other.

“The arrival of these first residences at. “Summary ends,” said Richard Mawdsley, director of development for Wirral Waters.