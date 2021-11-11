Wirral Waters’ first completed park atop a massive housing complex.

The first park at the massive Wirral Waters development has been finished, and homeowners are expected to move into the first 30 homes in the project early next year.

Wirral Waters, a project managed by Peel L&P that aims to build up to 13,000 houses on the site of the former Birkenhead docks over the next 30 years, was dogged by delays in the beginning.

Buyers will be able to move into the first 30 homes at East Float, a joint venture between Peel L&P and Urban Splash that will eventually feature 350 properties, by April at the latest.

Wirral Waters’ Northbank development, which will eventually produce 1,106 houses on the Birkenhead docks, includes these homes.

The so-called ‘pocket park’ is viewed as a crucial feature of East Float because it is critical to making the scheme as green as possible and it aids drainage, which will become increasingly important as climate change increases flood risks.

“The park has been intended for everyone – from young to old,” said Shivani Gunawardana of BCA Landscape, which created the park. “We’ve embraced the heritage of the area while also adding in bursts of brilliant color and traditional natural colours.”

“There are wood play features inspired by the site and its history, such as sand digging equipment and moveable pulleys, which are reminiscent of antique grain shifting equipment.” This region is going to be a lot of fun.” “From the beginning, we’ve drawn inspiration from the fascinating history of the area, its close proximity to the Mersey, and the latest thinking on sustainable nature-based design solutions – ensuring we play our part in helping society adapt to climate change while also enhancing the park’s visual environment,” Ms Gunawardana said. Richard Mawdsley, director of development at Wirral Waters, stated last week that the building of many green spaces and shared gardens within Wirral Waters will assist to minimize flood risk in areas such as Tower Road and other parts of Birkenhead.

