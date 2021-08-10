Wirral students have had a fantastic success with their A-Levels, with excellent results flooding in.

Today, students throughout the Wirral celebrated their A-Level results, with many receiving A*s and more securing seats at prestigious universities.

Daisy Barrick received three A*s in Biology, Chemistry, and Maths at Bebington’s Wirral Grammar School for Girls. Next month, she will begin her studies in medicine at Oxford University.

Daisy told The Washington Newsday, “I was a little hesitant coming in, but I’m really thrilled with what I got.”

“It’s obviously a really unusual experience,” she said of studying for A-Levels during a pandemic. “But everyone kept working hard and just kept going throughout the two years, so hopefully everyone will be delighted with their results today.”

Rebecca Williams, meanwhile, received three A*s in Math, Chemistry, and Physics.

Rebecca stated that she intends to study Medicine at Sheffield University, adding, “I’m really excited and can’t believe I achieved [these scores].”

Some pupils at the school elected to take four A-Level topics.

Emma Mao, who excelled in Biology, Chemistry, Physics, and Maths, and Wendy Ren, who picked comparable topics to Emma but took Further Maths instead of Physics, were among them.

They will attend Imperial College London and Oxford University, respectively.

Olivia McCrave was also rejoicing after a successful outcome after a difficult two years. She discussed the obstacles she had to face.

“At beginning, Year 12 was good, but the pandemic was quite difficult,” Olivia explained. Lockdown learning was challenging for me, and I encountered a variety of technical challenges.

“I had a dip in my grades in Year 12, but I eventually passed the lockdown challenge.”

She received two A*s, an A, and a B in Biology, Chemistry, Physics, and Maths, and will be attending King’s College London to study medicine.

Overall, it was a very good day for Wirral Grammar School for Girls, with the school obtaining a 69 percent A-A pass rate, with 91 percent of students receiving an A or B grade.

Given the national average rate for A*-A grades this year of 45 percent, this is a remarkable accomplishment.

