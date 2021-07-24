Wirral schools that have been closed or dismantled for a long time

School plays such an important role in our lives, creating experiences (both good and terrible) and stories that we will remember for the rest of our lives.

We spend years in these halls with a small group of buddies who help us get through everything from Year 3 spelling tests to high school gym equipment forgetting.

Some of these structures have been demolished or converted as schools have closed over the years.

While the schools themselves are no longer in existence, the memories generated within its walls remain on, with many recalling the time they were given a detention or that embarrassing role in the school play.

We asked readers of The Washington Newsday about schools they used to attend but can no longer stroll by or send their children to.

The council sold the land in 2016, years after the school had closed, and there were contentious proposals for housing on the property.

The boys’ school was dissolved in the 1980s and reopened as a mixed school called Bebington High.

The school has been torn down.

It was a popular boys’ school, especially after WWII, but it closed in the 1980s.

The Bidston Road school, which served students aged two to seventeen, closed in July 2007.

Holt Hill merged with Heathley High School to form Marian High School after losing its grant status in the 1970s (also now closed).

After 116 years, Kingsmead announced its closing in 2020, leaving parents saddened.

The secondary school, formerly the Wallasey School and before that Henry Meoles, closed in 2018, leaving the site unoccupied.

In the early 1990s, the school on Alpha Drive was demolished and residences were built on the site.

The school was dismantled, and the land is now used for housing.

“Marion High School on the Woodchurch,” Patricia Hendrick stated.

“Marion High when it was at Holt Hill Convent,” Maria Brady remarked. Whetstone Lane’s highest point. Demolished.”

In the year, the school moved into the former Convalescent Home on Rowson Street.