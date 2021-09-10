Wirral reaches a Covid-19 low point.

In Wirral, almost 1,000 individuals have died as a result of Covid-19.

The announcement comes nearly 18 months after the country was first quarantined to stop the illness from spreading.

In the most recent week’s numbers, four people in Wirral died from Covid-19, bringing the total number of people who have died from the virus to 1,002 since the outbreak began.

“It’s a terrible milestone, one we sincerely hoped would not be reached in Wirral, and I am truly saddened by every life lost to this horrible virus,” Julie Webster, Wirral Council’s director of public health, said in response to the news.

“My heart breaks for their loved ones. Over 1,000 of our family and friends have died as a result of Covid-19, and our community is still feeling the effects of the pandemic every day.

“This significant milestone serves as a warning to us all that the virus is still active in our communities.”

“The number of persons infected each day in Wirral is high and is likely to increase more as we approach into the autumn and winter months,” Ms Webster said.

“While many of us are taking advantage of the things we’ve been missing out on, Covid-19 does not take a break.

“Please be vaccinated, get checked, and remember to protect our loved ones and those who are most at risk from the virus.”

In Wirral, the number of cases is increasing.

There were 1,091 instances of Covid-19 recorded at a rate of 336 per 100,000 in the week ending September 4, up from 972 cases at a rate of 300 per 100,000 the week before.

While the rate of rise is now slow, there are concerns that it may accelerate as the weather cools and more people seek shelter indoors, placing hospitals under tremendous strain throughout the winter, which was already quite busy before the pandemic.

In Wirral hospitals, 38 people are being treated with Covid-19, an increase of just one from last week.

In recent weeks, hospitalisation figures on the Wirral have been consistent, ranging in the 30s and low 40s.