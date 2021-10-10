Wirral pirate hunter who served time in a Nigerian prison.

John Dalby downplays his previous work as a pirate hunter and container ship repo man.

The 73-year-old grew raised in Wallasey, Wirral, where he says his passion for sailing began.

He’s only semi-retired and still works with Sierra Leone contacts, and he claims there have been occasions in his career when he feared for his life – and that’s before we get to his arrests in Nigeria for treason and spying.

After leaving the GP’s office, a woman felt as if she had been duped.

“Living on the Wirral was undoubtedly part of the reason I fell in love with the water,” John explained.

“When I was ten years old, I began learning to sail on the Mersey, which is a difficult task.”

“From there, at the age of 16, I became a cadet on ships, which is similar to an apprentice, and eventually went on to be a captain.”

John took a break from sailing to sell advertisements for The Washington Newsday, but the sea beckoned, and his unusual blend of skills soon formed a new adventure along some of the world’s most treacherous beaches.

John sought pirates who were involved in the theft of crude oil with a hand-picked crew of ex-servicemen, and he wasn’t always welcomed by government officials.

In 1986, John founded Marine Risk Management after a “aviation company got itself into a bit of difficulties,” and he was in a position to help because he had recently obtained his pilot’s license.

The team would leave and “negotiate” with pirates for the return of ships and cargo. John did not elaborate on how these conversations would take place, but earlier told the New York Times: ‘We operate under the same lack of norms as the pirates.’ As a result, they’re being hoisted by their own petard.” The Washington Newsday quoted the former Wirral Grammar student as saying: “It’s all about persuasion or action, or let’s call it a bargaining.”

“There were a few occasions when I feared I would be wounded, but it all depends on how you approach things.”

“You must have common sense and the ability to have a good time.”

“The summary comes to an end.”