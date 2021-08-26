Wirral is set to get the ‘world’s fastest’ electric car charging stations.

Wirral has unveiled plans for world-leading electric vehicle charging technology.

At the Wirral International Business Park in Bromborough, Gridserve, a sustainable energy company, has submitted proposals for 36 electric vehicle charging stations.

Drivers will be able to charge their electric vehicles in as little as 20-30 minutes, the quickest charging rate in the world, with the possibility of even faster charging in the future.

The location will also have a coffee shop, convenience store, and an airport-style lounge with high-speed internet, in addition to the charging bays.

The lounge will also serve as a learning center, raising awareness and sharing information about electric vehicles and assisting individuals in making the shift to electric vehicles as rapidly as possible, according to the proposal.

The charging bays, according to Gridserve, will be low-cost and high-speed, and will be powered entirely by renewable energy.

People who do not have access to off-street parking for home charging and want to use an electric vehicle on a daily basis may benefit from programs like these.

This is especially essential given that the sale of new gasoline and diesel automobiles will be prohibited in less than nine years.

“A big number of inexpensive EVs [electric vehicles]are now available, with many more on the way, and we’re going to witness a sharp growth curve in electric vehicle adoption,” said Toddington Harper, CEO of Gridserve.

“By constructing this cutting-edge Electric Forecourt in Bromborough, we will be assisting Wirral Council, local residents, and the UK as a whole in combating air pollution, encouraging low-carbon transportation, and meeting climate targets, while also providing a solution that is future-proofed to support the widespread adoption of electric vehicles.

“Bromborough is in the unique position of being one of the first 100 Gridserve Electric Forecourt locations in the UK.

“With on-site batteries and solar energy, each site will be able to feed the grid.

“By providing convenient, dependable, ultra-fast charging, we’re making charging an electric vehicle as simple as visiting a gas station, while providing the finest possible customer experience.”