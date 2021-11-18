Wirral is getting a new grocery store, residences, and a parking lot.

A brand new grocery store, public areas, and apartments might completely revamp Liscard’s appearance.

The Cherry Tree Centre and its car park will be “half redeveloped” to make way for a new food store, as well as other yet-to-be-determined premises, with residential space above, according to Wirral Council’s’masterplan’ for the town.

The parking strategy for the town in the masterplan also states that the Seaview Road car park could become part of a housing scheme, but the amount of car parking space at the Cherry Tree Centre would not change because it would be redeveloped as a multi-story car park, freeing up land for redevelopment.

In the park, the Vigilantes batter and stamp on the flasher.

The project also includes major housing proposals, with the council eager to repurpose vacant buildings.

Dominick House, a five-story office building that has been vacant for several years, could be converted into around 50 apartments or a mixed-use structure with office space on the ground floor and a smaller number of residences above.

Cllr Janette Williamson, the Labour leader of Wirral Council, told The Washington Newsday today that Liscard had been decreasing in recent years, but that the council could turn things around by doing something different and ensuring local shopkeepers led the resurgence.

Cllr Williamson specifically referenced the wrestling shop in Liscard, claiming that it had a great attraction because it was one of only a few in the country.

“I went to the Polish bakery and the wrestling shop,” the Liscard councilman explained.

“I had no idea there was such a market for that,” she says, “but people were coming up from the south to Liscard for that business.”

Cllr Williamson believes that incentives of up to £10,000, granted to companies to make modifications such as refurbishing store fronts as part of a £500,000 package from the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority, are already changing the town’s vibe.

A renovation of Liscard Way, which was last renovated in the 1990s and is now appearing “quite tired,” according to the masterplan, is one concept that could improve the town’s appearance.

The design for Liscard Way includes new paving, lighting, and landscaping. “The summary has come to an end.”