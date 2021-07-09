Wirral Council’s £20 million application includes grand ideas for a “iconic” Birkenhead site.

Birkenhead’s key ambitions include an international center to commemorate World War II’s longest conflict.

Wirral Council has filed a request to the government for £19.7 million as part of the government’s Levelling Up Fund, which was announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak in November.

If the bid is successful, the funds will be used to improve Birkenhead’s Woodside neighborhood.

The upgrade of the U-boat visitor attraction to establish an International Battle of the Atlantic Centre is one of the ideas for Woodside.

The fight matched U-boats against the Royal Navy and lasted from 1939 to the conclusion of the war.

Cammell Laird, based in Birkenhead, played a significant role in Britain’s battle, producing more than 100 warships throughout WWII.

In addition to this plan, the Woodside Ferry Pontoon and terminal building will be upgraded, and the bus turnaround will be relocated.

If Wirral’s bid is approved, the Woodside gyratory will be reorganized as well.

The money comes from the government’s £4.8 billion Levelling Up Support, which was set up to help fund initiatives focused on town center and high street revitalization, local transportation, culture, and heritage.

Councils can bid for up to £20 million per project, and each area is assigned to one of three priority bands based on characteristics including the need for economic growth and better transportation connections.

This impacts the likelihood of their offers being accepted. Wirral is in Band Two, which is the center of the three bands.

Wirral Council hopes to learn whether it will be awarded the £19.7 million in the autumn, and in the meanwhile, it and Merseytravel will continue to work on plans for the area.

“It would be excellent to utilise this funds to further improve one of Wirral’s most famous sites,” said Cllr Janette Williamson, leader of Wirral Council.

“It is one of our entrances for visitors arriving from across the Mersey, and we are excited to be able to invest in making ferry travel as convenient as possible.

“Bringing more tourism over from Liverpool would bring employment and additional prosperity, and we are working on it,” the Labour leader added. The summary comes to a close.