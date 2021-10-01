Wirral councillors will shape major NHS improvements.

Tonight, a critical decision was made that will allow Wirral councillors to have a role in the future of the NHS.

The health-care system is undergoing major restructuring that will change the way it operates across the country.

The NHS is currently organized into Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs), which plan and purchase healthcare services for their respective areas.

There are nine CCGs in Cheshire and Merseyside, one for each borough, but they are slated to be phased out in favor of a single ICS (Integrated Care System) that will contract NHS services across the entire 2.5 million-strong region.

The legislation is presently passing through parliament, but it should be in place by April of next year.

It is intended that by combining the several commissioning committees into one, more ideas will be shared across the region, health inequalities will be addressed, and the lives of the poorest people will improve the quickest.

Others, on the other hand, believe that clauses in the government’s plan will allow the NHS to be privatized.

Normally, conflict-of-interest rules would bar many councillors with extensive experience as health professionals from participating in discussions about these reforms.

Because of their ties to the NHS, it’s possible that any vote they cast on how it should be operated will be viewed as prejudiced.

However, the Constitution and Standards Committee of Wirral Council passed a so-called ‘dispensation’ tonight, allowing councillors with such ties to participate in future council debates on the ICS.

However, the exemption does not apply to items of business that are directly related to a specific contract or contracting of services that may have an impact on a councillor’s financial well-being.

Some councillors at the meeting felt that the permission should not be granted at this time and that any decision should be postponed until at least May next year.

Moira McLaughlin, an independent councillor, said it was too early to make a decision on the ICS because we don’t know how it would work yet.

Green Party councillor Chris Cooke concurred, calling it "premature" to make such a decision now.