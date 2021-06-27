Wirral Council will maintain the pay increase for care employees.

Carers in Wirral will keep the wage increase they received last year in recognition of their efforts during the pandemic.

Wirral Council allocated roughly £6 million in national funds in May 2020 to ensure that care workers on the front lines of the fight against Covid-19 were paid the Real Living Wage.

Outside of London, this number of £9.50 per hour is significantly higher than the minimum wage of £8.91 per hour for people aged 23 and up.

The minimum wage for people aged 18 to 20 is just £6.56 per hour.

The council has now confirmed that it will provide a similar financial package from its own resources to support a £9.50 per hour wage for borough care workers.

The funds will be used to recognize and reward caregivers’ efforts, as well as to assist retain and recruit new employees.

“Not only is the Real Living Wage about supporting our care workers at a time when we need them the most, it’s also about a commitment to the social care sector, attributing a wage that matches the valuable work that they do 365 days a year, crisis or not,” said Cllr Yvonne Nolan, chair of Wirral Council’s Adult Social Care and Public Health Committee.

“It is only right that we continue to support our social care professionals and recognize the value of their role,” the Labour councillor continued.

“They have supported us throughout the pandemic; now it is our turn to support them.”

Providers have witnessed an increase in the number of people interested in starting a career in social care since the salary boost last year.

“The work of a carer is more complex than ever, requiring a high degree of training and skill,” said Hazel Murphy, registered manager at Premier Care.

“The equipment we utilize is becoming increasingly sophisticated to support the demands of those receiving care.” Medication administration also necessitates highly skilled and observant caregivers at all times.

"The expectations on the job of carers in the community are increasing, but the public's opinion of the role is quite negative.