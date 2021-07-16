Wirral Council is up for an award as a result of the Wuhan Covid quarantine.

The Wirral Council has been honored for its role in the first British attempt to restrict Covid-19.

Long before the initial lockdown, in January of last year, 83 British individuals were quarantined at Arrowe Park Hospital in an attempt to prevent the virus from spreading throughout the population.

They were followed by another 11 people, all of whom were quarantined at the Wirral hospital for two weeks.

Wirral Council led this reaction with only two days’ notice, and is now a finalist for the Municipal Journal Awards’ Care and Health Integration Award.

The nomination recognizes the role of the local government, as well as the NHS and other organizations, in “The Wuhan Repatriation.”

The council and its allies went to considerable pains to provide suitable housing, catering, and communications for the evacuees, as well as mental health care.

“Many residents will remember where they were when Wirral was revealed as the country’s first quarantine site in more than 40 years,” said Cllr Janette Williamson, leader of Wirral Council.

“Within hours, dozens of health, care, and community organizations had jumped into action to launch a spectacular humanitarian effort to quickly and safely welcome these visitors.”

“Our care and health services, as well as our third-sector partners, rose up to the plate and really came into their own,” said the Labour leader. To the unfolding situation, all organizations joined together as one and replied with humanity, dignity, and understanding.

“Staff put their own wants and fears aside and did everything they could to help the guests. I’d like to express my gratitude to our employees, volunteers, and residents for their contributions.

“The speed with which the council and other agencies adapted to this unique scenario was incredible, and it is something that all involved, as well as all Wirral residents and workers, should be proud of.”

Wirral had to design its own model for implementing an effective quarantine system because there was no precedent.

Janelle Holmes is the CEO of the Wirral University Teaching Hospital Hospital Trust, which manages the hospital.