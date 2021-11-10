Wirral Council is requesting a £3.5 million reduction in the government loan.

Just over a week after a devastating assessment into the local government, Wirral Council has announced a huge financial boost.

The study, which includes harsh criticism of elected councillors and officers, was released by the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy on Tuesday.

It noted that prior to the epidemic, the ‘prevailing culture’ at the council had been to avoid difficult financial decisions, resulting in a significant reduction in the council’s emergency reserves in recent years.

The report also indicated that in order to solve budget problems, the authority should consider selling its libraries, recreation facilities, golf courses, and the Town Halls of Wallasey and Birkenhead.

“We will take time to properly digest the findings and suggestions provided in these studies,” Wirral Council chief executive Paul Satoor said last week in response to the report.

Wirral Council had indicated it needed a £10.7 million loan from the government, or a ‘capitalisation directive,’ until tonight’s Policy and Resources Committee meeting.

Shaer Halewood, the authority’s director of resources, told the gathering at New Brighton’s Floral Pavilion that the authority’s finances had improved by more than £3 million between July and September, owing largely to more government money to help deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.

The council has lost more than £200 million in central government funding since 2010 and is currently looking for another £30 million in reductions ahead of its next budget, but the news tonight was more encouraging.

Around £1 million of the additional £3 million obtained by Wirral Council was used to help with homelessness, while the other £2 million was used to deal with budget problems brought on by the epidemic.

Ms Halewood went on to say that the council was now requesting a £7.2 million loan from the government rather than the original £10.7 million.

While some may have anticipated that the extra money from the government could be utilized to strengthen the council’s finances and prevent the sale of libraries and recreation centers, the director of resources stated that this was not possible.

Any improvement in the authority's finances, according to Ms Halewood, had a positive impact.