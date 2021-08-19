Wirral Council is imposing a new regulation on caravan owners.

Wirral Council is introducing new measures next week that will prohibit caravans from parking in a Wirral beauty area.

The council has announced that a new height barrier would be built at New Brighton’s Fort Perch car park.

The new barrier, which will go into effect on August 23, will restrict cars with a height of more than 2.3 meters from entering the parking lot.

The barrier will prohibit caravans from entering and using the parking lot because many caravans have a height of roughly 2.6m.

According to a Wirral Council spokeswoman, the measure was implemented to “help with managing parking provision” at the site and was developed in cooperation with frequent car park users to ensure that stakeholders and partners may receive access as needed.

“A new height barrier has been erected at Fort Perch Rock Car Park in New Brighton and will be operational on August 23,” the spokeswoman stated. The barrier will aid in parking management at this area.

“The barrier has a 2.2-meter height restriction, and any cars under this height will be able to enter the parking park at any moment.

“Once the height barrier is in place, it can be utilized to limit the number of vehicles exceeding this height and aid in the management of parking in this area, which is frequently congested.

“This work was done in coordination with stakeholders and partners who require regular access to the parking lot to ensure that service is not disrupted and that access is available when needed.”