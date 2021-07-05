Wirral Council is being investigated due to financial difficulties and “broader issues.”

Wirral Council is being subjected to a government-ordered review after receiving “extraordinary” financial support.

Wirral is one of eight local councils undergoing an independent assurance review, which will offer a full examination of its financial status and management before making recommendations for improvement.

The news comes as it was disclosed earlier this year that the borough council received “special financial help” from the government.

Councils around the country are in severe straits as a result of Covid-19’s harsh impact, which comes after a decade of austerity and funding cuts.

Slough, one of the eight councils that received emergency funds, has virtually declared bankruptcy, prohibiting any additional spending.

The council has filed a Section 114 notice, indicating that it lacks the financial resources to deliver a balanced budget after accruing a £96 million deficit.

All of the council reviews, including Wirral’s, are being carried out, according to the government, in response to broader problems at each of the local councils.

The Wirral Council review will evaluate the council’s financial management and risk management, as well as its capacity to “achieve savings objectives and efficiency in service delivery.”

Wirral’s review will also look at the council’s wider governance mechanisms to ensure it can produce a “financially viable plan” for the people it serves.

The Local Government Secretary’s decisions on exceptional financial support for the fiscal year 2021-22, as well as any other topics of concern at the authorities, will be informed by any recommendations from these studies.

Luke Hall, the Minister of Local Government, stated: “During the epidemic, the government has contributed over £35 billion to help councils support their communities and local businesses.

“Even with the substantial support already granted, there will be specific councils with unique problems, which have been aggravated in some cases by poor budget management.

“These reviewers will ensure that each of the councils has financial sustainability plans in place, reducing the need for additional government assistance and acting in the best interests of the communities they serve.”

