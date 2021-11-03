Wirral Council has been instructed to sell town halls and recreation complexes, and both Labour and the Conservatives are blaming each other.

Wirral’s two main political parties blame each other for a stinging study into the faltering local authority’s financial management.

Wirral Council has dodged tough decisions, according to an external assurance assessment commissioned to look into the authority’s finances after it requested a £10.7 million government loan. Councillors were focused on “political point scoring,” according to the report.

Because of the council’s dire financial situation, the report recommends selling the town halls in Wallasey and Birkenhead, as well as golf courses and libraries, in order to avoid bankruptcy.

According to the report, if the council does not produce a strong strategy to address its financial problems, it may be subject to a section 114 notice, effectively declaring it bankrupt.

The report claimed that some of the blame for the difficulties should go on council officers and councillors.

“Prior to Covid, the general ethos amongst officers and members [councillors]in the council had been to avoid difficult financial decisions,” the report added.

“Its financial survival remains uncertain until members and officers face up to the necessity to make painful financial decisions,” it continued.

“We welcome the findings and will take the time to evaluate the suggestions and set out our reaction,” Janette Williamson, the Labour leader of Wirral Council, said in response to the shocking report.

“The report acknowledges that the council is on a ‘improvement path,’ which we applaud.

“It comes after 11 years of Conservative austerity, combined with the Covid issue, in which local areas have been disproportionately impacted by national cuts.”

Cllr Williamson stated that the council attempted to maintain as many facilities open as possible, and that selling things off is a one-time solution.

However, Tom Anderson, the Tory leader in Wirral, accused Labour for a “decade of political cultural failure.”

“It is a terrible indictment of Labour’s incapacity to responsibly and prudently handle Wirral Council’s finances,” he said.

“Despite repeated warnings from Conservative councillors and external auditors, Labour’s reckless policy of draining the council’s reserves to fund vanity projects such as the Hoylake Golf Resort, the Vue Cinema, and the Community Bank continues,” the summary concludes.