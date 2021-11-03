Wirral Council has been advised that it must sell town halls, libraries, and recreation centres or risk going bankrupt.

After a humiliating government assessment revealed the struggling authority is close to financial collapse, Wirral Council has been instructed to close and sell libraries, recreation facilities, and golf clubs, as well as contemplate selling Wallasey and Birkenhead town halls.

Wirral requested unusual financial assistance from the government of more than £10 million in order to balance its budget, prompting an independent review of the wobbling local council.

That inspection, conducted by the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy, has finally been published, and it is depressing reading – both in terms of its judgment of the council’s administration and in terms of its recommendations for what should happen next.

The study includes harsh criticism of elected councillors and officers, claiming that prior to the pandemic, the ‘prevailing culture’ at the council was to avoid difficult financial decisions, resulting in a huge reduction in the council’s emergency reserves in recent years.

“The plans rely on large savings of almost £80 million up to 2025-26,” the study says of Wirral Council’s financial strategy. “The council has failed to deliver over 25% of its reductions in the last two years.”

“Reserves have shrunk in recent years and are lower than those of comparable councils, implying that any failure to make savings will have a rapid impact on the council’s capacity to set a legally balanced budget.”

It goes on to say that without a’more rigorous and realistic’ strategy for how the council would save money, which is approved by councillors, the council might face a Section 114 notice, which would effectively bankrupt the municipality.

Since 2010, Wirral Council has lost about £250 million in central government funding, and it is currently looking for another £30 million in reductions ahead of its next budget.

According to the CIPFA assessment, the council’s request for special financial assistance from the government is’reasonable and necessary,’ but it must be accompanied by some serious stipulations concerning what occurs next.

This includes a suggestion that the council close and sell some of its assets, which might be painful and challenging for residents.