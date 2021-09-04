Wirral bakery returns to Merseyside with innovative new dishes.

The owners of a Wirral bakery are ecstatic about all the delicacies they’ll be bringing back from a trip to see family in Poland, and they’ve shared recipes on Instagram.

After traveling around Norway in a camper van, Pati Wlodarek and Bart Ruszkowski, both 30, decided to launch OLAWA Bakery in the Cherry Tree Centre in Liscard.

They’ve been perfecting their craft of making real Polish breads, cakes, and pastries since they first opened.

Pati previously told The Washington Newsday about the couple’s first day in business: “On the first day, I even took a book to read since we didn’t know how it was going to go.”

“These things take time, and there are a lot of stores in the Cherry Tree, so we figured one or two people might come in to look.

“However, we were so overworked that we worked three 12-hour days in a row.”

The pair took a well-deserved three-week vacation to see their relatives, and while there, they shared their own family secrets, including “Grandma’s Golabki.”

Golabki are cabbage meat buns cooked in tomato sauce that the duo describes as “genuine polish comfort cuisine” that tastes best when shared with friends and family.

Polish mushroom soup is another meal that may be made from scratch.

Their Polish dumplings recipe is “straight from (their) family home in Poland to your kitchen.”

The dumplings, known in Poland as Pierogi, are popular because they may be filled with a variety of fillings such as meat, potatoes, sauerkraut, or mushrooms.

They are, however, enhanced by the sweetness of blueberries in this dish.

Although OLAWA is a franchise with locations in Waterloo, Chester, and London, Pati conducted her research and visited the main bakery in Sheffield several times.

Pati told how Bart came up with the concept for the bakery after losing his work as a lorry driver due to the pandemic. They decided to take the plunge and establish a business at that point.

They described why they chose Merseyside and currently live in Walton with their German Shepherd.

“We arrived at Liverpool.”

