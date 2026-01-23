Wintry Weather Forces Schools to Remain Closed Across Scotland

Scotland is continuing to battle severe winter conditions, with more than 250 schools closed for a fifth consecutive day due to snow and ice. The ongoing weather disruption, which has caused widespread travel delays and safety concerns, prompted the Met Office to issue a yellow warning for snow and ice, which remains in effect until midday on Friday.

Ongoing Weather Challenges

Heavy snowfalls and icy conditions have gripped much of Scotland, especially the north, leading to school closures, travel disruptions, and significant recovery efforts. In Aberdeenshire alone, more than 150 schools remain closed, with dozens more in the Highlands and Aberdeen also affected. While remote learning has been provided in many cases, many students have now missed a full week of school since the new term began.

The severe weather has taken a toll on transportation as well. On Thursday, a section of the A74(M) motorway was temporarily closed following multiple collisions caused by icy roads, though it has since reopened. Other roads remain affected, with snow gates still closed on the B974 Bridge of Dye. Local authorities have been working around the clock to treat roads, deploying a fleet of gritters, ploughs, and diggers, but secondary routes and side roads remain a challenge.

In Aberdeen, city officials emphasized the scale of the effort to clear snow, with Ian Yuill, co-leader of Aberdeen City Council, highlighting the ongoing need for gritters to repeatedly return to primary routes, delaying progress on secondary ones. “It’s a huge job,” Yuill said, adding that despite the challenges, crews were working tirelessly to manage the snow buildup on the city’s streets and pavements.

The Far North Line, which had been closed due to snow, has now reopened, and Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop expressed her gratitude for the efforts of Network Rail Scotland in clearing the tracks. However, rural communities in Aberdeenshire remain at risk of isolation, as the council had warned earlier in the week. Power cuts are also a concern, adding to the already difficult conditions for residents.

As the weather continues to wreak havoc, the Scottish Government is turning its focus toward recovery efforts. First Minister John Swinney is expected to visit the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route depot on Friday to oversee recovery operations. Local resilience partnerships have been working together to ensure that transport routes are cleared and essential services are maintained, though some services remain disrupted.

With Storm Goretti threatening to impact other areas of the UK, the outlook for the weekend remains uncertain, with the possibility of further wintry conditions. Justice Secretary Angela Constance noted that while recovery progress is being made, the situation remains fluid, and additional weather warnings are expected across Scotland in the coming days.

While the immediate impact of the storm appears to be subsiding, authorities are stressing the importance of continued vigilance. Police Scotland has urged the public to stay updated on weather reports and check on vulnerable neighbors, as certain areas may continue to face difficulties due to the ongoing adverse conditions.