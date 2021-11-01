‘Wintry showers’ are expected to sweep in, according to the Met Office.

In the following weeks, the Met Office has not ruled out the prospect of ‘wintry showers.’

It comes after high winds and rain battered portions of the UK on Sunday, perhaps resulting in tornadoes.

Wind gusts of over 80 mph have been recorded, with reports of wind damage and substantial traffic delays.

Live updates as flooding and poor weather wreak havoc on travel.

Wind and rain warnings are still in effect across most of the west and elsewhere, with more to come.

And the bad weather is predicted to persist into November, with bands of heavy rain and showers, as well as the threat of gales.

Temperatures will be normal with occasional milder interludes, although some brief cooler spells are still likely.

However, the Met Office predicts a ‘increased likelihood’ of wintry showers between November 15 and November 29.

The Met Office stated in their long-range weather forecast: “Throughout this period, temperatures are expected to be somewhat below average, with an enhanced chance of wintry showers from the north and northwest at times.

“These rains will most likely be over high ground, with little chance of reaching lower elevations later in the month.

“Overall, less windy than the previous week, with storms far less likely than typical.

“There is little evidence of any extended broad stable conditions, as cloud, rain, and showers are likely to be present.

“Any clear spells that do occur are quickly followed by frost and fog, as is to be anticipated at this time of year. Overall, the weather is drier than usual.”