Winter will be the ‘longest and coldest’ in history, according to Almanac forecasts dating back to 1792.

An almanac with hundreds of years of history has predicted that this year’s winter will be longer and chillier. Surprisingly, it states that the formula it used to make the forecast was created in 1792.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac advised that people should “prepare for a ‘Season of Shivers'” in its Winter Weather Forecast for 2021-2022. Janice Stillman, publisher of The Old Farmer’s Almanac, said that “this coming winter could easily be one of the longest and coldest we’ve experienced in years.”

According to the forecast, several locations in New England, the Ohio Valley, the Deep South, and southeast New Mexico will have a wintry mix of substantial snowfall and “extreme cold.” “Eastern Montana southward through the western halves of the Dakotas and into northeastern Colorado,” according to the almanac, will see above-average snowfall.

According to the almanac, its originator, Robert B. Thomas, established a weather-predicting formula in 1792. Data on the formula is likewise “locked in a black box” within the almanac’s premises, according to the almanac. The almanac’s website, however, claims that the method has improved over the years as “state-of-the-art technology and current scientific calculations” have improved it.

Over the years, questions have been raised about the almanac’s accuracy, including a two-time accuracy study by meteorologist Jan Null, who gave the almanac a “good” rating for only 25% of the 57 locations analyzed in the almanac’s precipitation and temperature predictions, according to USA Today.

The Chillicothe Gazette also reported that projections longer than 10 days are only accurate approximately half of the time, according to federal agencies. The agencies claim that five-day forecasts are accurate 90% of the time. The almanac is well-known for its annual long-term weather forecasts.

The National Weather Service (NWS) predicted a 40-50 percent likelihood of above-average temperatures in the Great Lakes region, which includes Ohio, in its September to November weather forecast. The NWS also predicted normal precipitation levels in the region, but the almanac predicted a “extreme wintry mix” in the Ohio Valley, which encompasses a large chunk of Ohio.

Take a look at some of the conflicting reactions to the current edition of the almanac on Twitter: