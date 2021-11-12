Winter, the star of the film “Dolphin Tale,” died of gastrointestinal abnormalities, according to the Aquarium.

On Thursday evening at Florida’s Clearwater Marine Aquarium, the 16-year-old female bottlenose dolphin that starred in the popular film “Dolphin Tale” died of a gastrointestinal ailment.

Winter, a prosthetic-tailed dolphin, was being prepped for surgery by physicians and marine mammal experts from across the country to correct a gastrointestinal problem. Despite life-saving efforts, she died while being held by the professionals.

In a statement, veterinarian Dr. Shelly Marquardt said, “While we are heartbroken by Winter’s passing, we are comforted knowing that our team did all necessary to offer her the best shot at survival.”

“It’s a privilege to work with such committed and brilliant individuals who put their hearts and souls into Winter,” Marquardt said.

According to James Powell, president of the Aquarium, Winter had previously suffered from intestinal problems, but she was not responding to treatment as well as she had previously.

The aquarium will be closed on Friday to allow workers and visitors time to grieve. A memorial service will be announced soon.

“Many are inspired by her tenacity, and this incredible response reminds us of how profoundly she has influenced millions, including so many people on their own health journey,” the aquarium said in a statement.

After becoming stuck in a crab trap at Cape Canaveral at the age of two months, Winter’s tail had to be removed. Winter’s rehabilitation and efforts to fit her with a prosthetic tail were recorded in the 2011 film “Dolphin Tale,” according to the Associated Press.

Harry Connick Jr., Ashley Judd, Kris Kristofferson, Morgan Freeman, and Nathan Gamble appeared in the film, which was primarily shot at the Clearwater Aquarium. Fans of the film flocked to the aquarium to witness the setting for the story.