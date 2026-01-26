Winter Storm Sparks Closures, Supply Rush Across Southern US

As a powerful winter storm swept through the American South and Midwest on January 24-25, 2026, cities from Nashville to Houston to Lexington saw widespread disruptions, with icy conditions forcing businesses to close and residents scrambling for essentials. The storm, which brought snow, sleet, and freezing rain, tested the resilience of local communities and businesses, with major retailers adjusting their operations to maintain access to goods during the crisis.

Major Retailers Adapt Amid Hazardous Conditions

In Nashville, Tennessee, snowfall began early Saturday, leaving roadways slick and hazardous. By 1:30 p.m., several businesses along Charlotte Pike, one of the city’s main roads, had closed, including Dick’s Sporting Goods and Best Buy, while others like Target and Costco remained open. Waffle House and other local eateries continued serving customers despite the snow piling up outside. The National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings for Middle Tennessee, forecasting a combination of snow, sleet, and freezing rain to last into Sunday. Authorities urged motorists to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary, with certain areas like Charlotte Pike marked as especially dangerous.

As some businesses shut down, others like Longhorn Steakhouse and Panda Express continued operating, offering a lifeline to those braving the weather. With the storm worsening, many Nashvillians found themselves weighing the risks of venturing out for supplies against the urgency of stocking up. Local news outlets provided ongoing updates, advising residents on the latest weather developments and which stores were open.

Meanwhile, in Houston, Texas, the storm’s impact was equally significant. Grocery giant H-E-B adjusted its hours, opening two hours later than usual in the Houston area to allow for safer travel and restocking. Locations across Texas continued receiving deliveries, with H-E-B emphasizing their commitment to keeping shelves stocked despite the inclement weather. Kroger also made adjustments, closing all of its Houston stores at 8 p.m. on Sunday—three hours earlier than normal—and planning to resume regular hours the following day. These changes were made in an effort to ensure both employee safety and customer access during the winter storm.

The Houston area also saw a rush to stock up on essential items. Shoppers lined the aisles, grabbing water, toilet paper, and food staples in preparation for the storm. Ronald Barrera, 33, a local resident, was seen loading up two cases of bottled water into his pickup truck, commenting that he grabbed “whatever they had” to prepare for the worst. Meanwhile, grocery delivery drivers reported a surge in demand for staples like milk, eggs, and bottled water, with many stores running out of supplies. Rivaldo Barrera, 23, an Uber driver, shared that stores like H-E-B and Kroger had been “jammed up” by crowds, with many shelves emptied quickly. One frustrated shopper took to social media, complaining that the shelves were wiped out before the storm had even fully hit.

For some, like Paula Alleman, a 55-year-old nurse at Houston Methodist Hospital, grocery runs were a necessity due to emergency work shifts. Alleman stocked up on food, water, and toiletries to ensure she could weather the storm during her three-day shift. “I’m bringing my own food, snacks, water, toiletries,” she explained, adding that in a hospital setting, she couldn’t bring supplies from home.

Across the border in Lexington, Kentucky, the storm’s impact was felt as well. Despite worsening road conditions, some stores like the Kroger on Euclid Avenue remained open, although pharmacy and online orders were suspended. Walmart took proactive steps to ensure the availability of cold-weather essentials like blankets and batteries, with some locations even preparing to assist those most affected by the storm. However, by Saturday evening, six Walmart locations across Kentucky had closed, signaling the difficult decisions businesses had to make when balancing safety and supply chain challenges.

The winter storm’s reach and intensity served as a reminder of how quickly severe weather can disrupt daily life, forcing communities to adapt to the unpredictable nature of the season. From grocery store lines to early closures and delays, the region faced unprecedented challenges. Yet, through a mix of determination and resilience, both residents and businesses worked to maintain a sense of normalcy during an otherwise chaotic weekend.