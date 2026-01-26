Winter Storm Slams New York and Tri-State Area, Disrupts Life and Travel

A major winter storm paralyzed New York City and the surrounding Tri-State area on January 25, 2026, as heavy snow, bitter cold, and hazardous conditions forced widespread disruption. The National Weather Service warned of significant travel delays, with snow totals ranging from six to twelve inches, and temperatures dipping to their lowest in years. The storm prompted emergency declarations, transportation shutdowns, and school closures across the region.

Travel Chaos and State of Emergency

The storm quickly intensified, with Williamsburg, Brooklyn, recording 9.7 inches of snow by early afternoon, while areas of Long Island, Hudson Valley, and northern New Jersey experienced up to 12 inches. Governor Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey described the storm as one of the worst the region has seen in a decade, citing the icy conditions that brought near whiteout visibility.

As snow accumulation reached dangerous levels, city and state agencies mobilized their emergency responses. The New York City Police and Fire Departments maintained full operational capacity, while the Department of Sanitation deployed over 2,200 snowplows across the city. Mayor Zohran Mamdani urged residents to stay off the roads and let snowplows clear the streets. The MTA also altered bus and subway schedules, but delays were inevitable as the city’s transit system worked overtime to manage the storm’s impact.

Meanwhile, LaGuardia Airport was forced to close entirely, with JFK and Newark Liberty International seeing massive flight cancellations, totaling more than 2,700 across the region. NJ Transit suspended service, and the Port Authority Bus Terminal shut its doors. The closures led to chaos at airports and terminals as travelers scrambled to make alternate arrangements.

Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for New York, deploying 5,500 personnel to restore power in case of outages. She urged employers to allow remote work, citing the extreme cold that was expected to continue. She added that power lines were at risk from the accumulating ice, which could cause widespread blackouts. In response, New Jersey officials echoed these concerns, emphasizing the danger posed by falling ice and urging residents to avoid unnecessary travel.

The impact extended beyond transportation as Broadway shows, including popular performances like “Aladdin” and “The Lion King,” were canceled for the day, while NYC Ferry service was suspended due to poor visibility. Local stores saw long lines as residents rushed to purchase essentials ahead of the storm’s peak, while authorities warned against price gouging. Attorney General Letitia James reminded businesses that such violations could result in steep fines.

Human Toll and City Response

Amid the snowstorm, New York City opened ten warming centers across the five boroughs, ensuring that those without shelter had a place to stay. These centers remained open through Monday evening, providing food and warmth for those in need. Mayor Mamdani stressed the importance of keeping people safe during the extreme cold, revealing that five New Yorkers had died from exposure before the snow even began to fall.

Despite the dangerous conditions, many New Yorkers embraced the storm, with families sledding in Central Park and residents sightseeing in Times Square. The city’s resources helped mitigate some of the worst impacts, but the storm served as a reminder of nature’s force and the resilience of the city in the face of such adversity.

As Governor Hochul put it, “We are anticipating the longest cold stretch and the highest snow totals the state has seen in several years.” The storm’s lingering effects are expected to continue into the following week, with continued icy conditions and frigid temperatures keeping the region on alert.