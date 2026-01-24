Winter Storm Pummels U.S., Leaving Millions Bracing for Impact

As a massive winter storm heads eastward, millions of Americans are preparing for dangerous snow, ice, and power outages this weekend. Stretching from Texas to Maine, the storm has already affected over 180 million people, with nearly 150 million facing some form of winter weather warning, according to weather officials.

The storm, which began on Friday, January 23, in New Mexico and the Texas Panhandle, quickly escalated over the weekend. By Saturday, January 24, heavy snow and ice had reached the South and Northeast, disrupting daily life across a wide swath of the country. Cities such as Dallas, Shreveport, and Memphis saw freezing rain, while areas like St. Louis, Indianapolis, and Charleston braced for snow and ice accumulation.

Widespread Impact and Dire Warnings

As of Sunday morning, January 25, snow and freezing rain are expected to continue their march up the East Coast, with major cities like New York and Washington, D.C. bracing for significant snowfalls. Forecasts predict up to a foot of snow in parts of New England, with 6 to 12 inches along the coast from Virginia to southern New England. New York City could see 8 to 12 inches, and areas of Kentucky are under warnings for 12 to 15 inches of snow. Kentucky’s Governor Andy Beshear has issued an emergency warning, advising residents to stay home and monitor power outages, with temperatures dropping and ice accumulation expected to cause disruptions.

The storm’s impact has already been felt with widespread power outages. More than 50,000 customers across Texas, Minnesota, California, and other states have lost electricity, with utility companies warning that it may take days to restore power. The combination of ice and wind has contributed to dangerous conditions, especially in areas like western North Carolina, where up to 0.75 inches of ice could bring down trees and power lines.

As the storm rages on, tens of thousands of flights have been canceled or delayed. Over 9,000 flights were canceled by Saturday evening, with more expected throughout the weekend. Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport was hit hardest, followed by airports in Charlotte and Nashville, leaving passengers stranded across the country.

In Washington, D.C., federal operations were also disrupted. The Office of Personnel Management closed federal offices on January 26, affecting roughly 279,000 employees. Emergency workers were urged to report to work, while others were told to stay home and work remotely.

In response to the severity of the storm, at least 18 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, and Virginia, have declared states of emergency. This declaration allows for a quicker mobilization of resources to assist in emergency response efforts. State and local agencies are prepared for more challenges as the storm continues its sweep across the country.

Utility companies in the affected regions are preparing for the worst. Massachusetts’ National Grid warned that snow buildup could lead to sagging power lines and trees, while Eversource and Con Edison have mobilized additional crews. Authorities across the country are advising residents to stay safe, keep devices charged, and stock up on essential supplies.

As the storm shows no signs of letting up, communities from Texas to Maine are bracing for one of the most intense winter weather events in recent memory. With snow, ice, and power outages expected to last for days, Americans are hunkering down and hoping their preparations will be enough to get them through the extreme conditions.