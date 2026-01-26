Winter Storm Grounds Thousands of Flights Across U.S.

A powerful winter storm that swept through the United States from January 24 to 26, 2026, caused widespread chaos, disrupting air travel, cutting power, and triggering emergency declarations across multiple states. By Sunday, January 25, flight cancellations had surged to record levels, with nearly 10,000 flights grounded, marking the highest single-day cancellation total since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The storm, which brought a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain, stretched across a vast portion of the country, affecting more than 180 million Americans. The National Weather Service issued dire warnings for hazardous road conditions, power outages, and dangerous travel, as the storm hit areas from the Rocky Mountains to the Northeast. It was considered potentially catastrophic, disrupting daily life for millions.

Historic Flight Disruptions

Airports nationwide were severely impacted. Major hubs like Newark, LaGuardia, and Ronald Reagan Washington National reported nearly complete flight cancellations. At John F. Kennedy International Airport, 73% of departures were canceled by Sunday morning, and Boston Logan International Airport saw 64% of flights grounded. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the busiest in the U.S., canceled over 500 flights, as freezing rain and ice made travel impossible throughout the city.

The impact on airlines was staggering. American Airlines canceled more than 1,400 flights, while Delta, Southwest, and United followed suit with hundreds of cancellations. JetBlue, which scrapped nearly 70% of its scheduled flights, was also hard hit. Airlines scrambled to accommodate affected passengers, offering rebooking options without additional charges. Affected customers were advised to check their status frequently as airlines worked around the clock to reposition aircraft and manage crews.

For those stranded, airlines like American added extra seats to help ease the situation. Delta and United also offered more flexible rebooking options, while American extended its waivers until early February. The airline industry was in full crisis mode, with teams working to clear airports, manage delays, and assist frustrated passengers.

Ground-Level Impact

The storm’s effects weren’t limited to airports. In North Carolina, Governor Josh Stein declared a state of emergency as freezing rain and sleet posed serious risks to infrastructure. Many local governments, including those in Johnston County and Clayton, activated emergency operations to respond to hazardous conditions. Power outages were widespread, with ice accumulation on power lines and tree branches causing extensive damage.

Meanwhile, Chicago saw significant snowfall and dangerous cold. Snowfall totals in Cook County ranged from 6 to 12 inches, with near-record amounts falling along Lake Michigan. Over 600 flights were canceled at O’Hare and Midway airports. Emergency responders had to assist nearly 200 crashes and over 70 stranded motorists in just one night. Bitter cold wind chills of up to -25°F were expected to follow the snow, prolonging travel difficulties.

In the Northeast, snow began to accumulate quickly, with New York City and Washington, D.C., reporting up to four inches by Sunday morning. Public transportation came to a halt as NJ Transit suspended all services and the MTA stopped bus services in New York. Only subways continued running on a modified schedule.

As the storm moved eastward, the National Weather Service warned that cold air would follow, continuing to disrupt travel and infrastructure into the upcoming week. With temperatures plummeting and dangerous winds expected, the recovery from this winter storm is likely to take several days.