Winter Storm Forces Widespread School Closures Across the U.S.

Severe winter weather has prompted widespread school closures and schedule disruptions across several U.S. states, from North Carolina to Michigan, as snow, ice, and subzero temperatures created hazardous travel conditions.

Schools Struggle with Snow and Ice Across Multiple States

On January 15, 2026, the impact of a powerful winter storm became evident as school districts in the Southeast, Midwest, and parts of the Northeast were forced to either close or delay classes. Heavy snowfall, icy roads, and dangerously cold temperatures left local authorities with no choice but to cancel or modify the school day to ensure the safety of students and staff.

In North Carolina, school districts in the Asheville area were among the first to announce major disruptions. Several districts, including Graham County and Avery County, implemented delays, while others like Buncombe County switched to remote learning. Higher education institutions such as Mayland Community College and Southwestern Community College also transitioned to remote setups. As temperatures dropped and icy conditions worsened, these measures were deemed necessary for everyone’s safety.

Meanwhile, in Ohio, the snowstorm blanketed regions like Summit, Medina, Stark, and Portage counties. The University of Akron and Kent State University were among the institutions forced to shut down, with several local school districts, including Akron City Schools and Cuyahoga Falls City Schools, canceling classes. Stark County reported the worst of the storm, with wind chills near zero degrees and further snowfall expected throughout the day.

By January 16, Michigan had joined in, with Metro Detroit bracing for the continued storm. In anticipation of worsening conditions, many schools, including Detroit Public Schools, closed for the day. Weather forecasts predicted additional snowfall and low attendance, prompting the closures of numerous other schools across the region.

The situation was no different in the Carolinas, where extreme cold had parents and school districts adjusting to rapid changes in the weather. In Charlotte, wind chills were forecasted to dip to 12 degrees below zero on January 16, forcing schools to either close or delay their opening. The cold snap was expected to last, with more snow on the horizon.

As winter weather continued to wreak havoc, Virginia saw several schools in the southwest region announce delays as well, including districts in Bland, Craig, and Tazewell counties. These delays were necessary to give road crews time to clear snow and ice from critical routes.

Throughout the affected regions, families faced challenges adjusting to the sudden changes, with many scrambling for childcare and logistical adjustments. Despite the disruption, most parents understood the need for these cancellations, citing safety as the top priority. “I’d rather my kids miss a day of school than risk them getting hurt on the way there,” said one Akron parent.

As communities continue to adapt to the storm’s effects, officials remain vigilant, with weather advisories and ongoing updates crucial to decision-making. The winter storm’s full impact is still being assessed, but with more snow and cold weather forecasted, additional school closures and delays may be imminent in the coming days.