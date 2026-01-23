Close Menu
    Trending
    Friday, January 23
    Follow The Washington Newsday on Google News
    News

    Winter Storm Forces Widespread Closures in Maryland and Arkansas

    Andrew CollinsBy No Comments1 Min Read

    A major winter storm is set to disrupt lives across the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions this weekend, with snow, sleet, and ice prompting emergency measures and event rescheduling in Maryland and Arkansas. The storm, which began impacting the region on January 23, 2026, is expected to intensify throughout the weekend, leaving officials scrambling to minimize disruptions to daily routines and local institutions.

    Emergency Closures and Disruptions

    In Maryland, Johns Hopkins University is advising students, staff, and faculty to sign up for its Rave Emergency Text Message System, which will deliver timely updates on campus closures and changes to essential services. The university urged its community to ensure emergency contact details are current, preparing them for potential delays or cancellations that the storm may cause.

    The storm has also prompted Washington County Parks

    Share.
    Avatar photo

    Andrew Collins is a staff writer at The Washington Newsday, covering entertainment, sports, finance, and general news. He focuses on delivering clear and engaging coverage of trending topics, major events, and everyday stories that matter to readers.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply