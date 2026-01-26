Winter Storm Fern Ravages U.S. Power Grid, Millions Affected

As Winter Storm Fern swept across the United States on January 24, 2026, millions of Americans faced widespread power outages, travel disruptions, and a strain on emergency systems. The storm, which spanned more than 2,300 miles from New Mexico to New England, unleashed a lethal combination of snow, sleet, and ice, testing the resilience of the nation’s electrical grid and emergency response structures.

Electric cooperatives and grid operators scrambled to restore service as falling ice and snow caused extensive damage to power lines. By midday on January 25, Texas alone recorded about 50,000 outages, with Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative facing over 7,300 homes without power. Other affected areas included Bowie-Cass Electric Cooperative in Douglassville, which reported more than 6,000 outages, and Rusk County Electric Cooperative in Henderson, with over 6,500 homes in the dark. Power restoration efforts were hampered by hazardous road conditions, making it difficult for repair crews to access affected areas.

The storm’s effects extended far beyond Texas. In New Mexico, Otero County Electric Cooperative reported outages affecting approximately 6,000 of its 21,000 members, while neighboring states like Georgia and South Carolina also saw power disruptions. In response to the crisis, mutual aid crews from Florida’s SECO Energy were dispatched to South Carolina to assist with power restoration efforts. Kathy Judkins, vice president of SECO, noted, “Mutual aid is a cornerstone of the electric cooperative network,” emphasizing the importance of cross-state collaboration in such times of crisis.

Strain on the Power Grid

The severity of Winter Storm Fern highlighted vulnerabilities in the nation’s energy infrastructure, particularly in regions heavily reliant on natural gas for power generation. As demand for electricity and heating surged during the storm, grid operators struggled to maintain a steady supply. In the East and Mid-Atlantic, PJM Interconnection, which serves 67 million people, saw wholesale electricity prices spike to over $3,000 per megawatt-hour, up from under $200 earlier that day. In New England, utilities switched to oil generation to alleviate strain on natural gas resources.

Experts warn that the U.S. power grid’s growing dependence on natural gas has created an inherent vulnerability. Didi Caldwell, CEO of Global Location Strategies, pointed out that gas plants often rely on “just-in-time” delivery, meaning any disruptions—such as frozen pipelines—can cause immediate power shortages. In particular, regions like the Southeast, where storage and transportation capacity are limited, are especially susceptible during extreme cold events like this one.

Winter Storm Fern comes on the heels of similar disruptions in 2021, when Winter Storm Uri exposed the fragile state of Texas’ energy infrastructure. Despite subsequent upgrades to weatherproof the grid, this latest storm serves as an early test for improvements made in the wake of that catastrophe. Caldwell emphasized that solutions require more than just expanding gas generation. “Grid modernization and better coordination between gas and electric systems are essential to weathering future storms,” she said.

As Fern continued its eastward march, millions of residents faced severe disruptions, from school closures to canceled civic events, as cities braced for more snow and freezing temperatures. Despite tireless efforts from electric co-ops, the full recovery from the storm will likely take days, with many communities continuing to battle hazardous conditions.

As the storm subsides, it serves as a sobering reminder of the challenges posed by extreme weather events and the vulnerabilities within the nation’s energy infrastructure. The growing frequency of such storms calls for a long-term approach to energy resilience to ensure that future generations are better prepared for such catastrophic events.