Winter Storm Fern Leaves Shelves Bare Across US

Grocery stores across central Ohio and beyond are scrambling to keep up with the overwhelming demand as Winter Storm Fern makes its way across the United States, bringing heavy snow, ice, and freezing conditions. Millions of Americans are preparing for a significant disruption to daily life, as businesses and residents brace for one of the season’s most formidable weather events.

Empty Shelves and Full Gas Tanks

As of January 23, 2026, the effects of Fern were already evident in New Albany and Dublin, Ohio, where grocery stores such as Kroger and Aldi saw their shelves stripped bare. Photos shared on social media depicted nearly empty aisles where produce, meat, eggs, and bread once stood. At Kroger in New Albany, the egg shelves were completely cleared out, and the bread and meat sections were similarly depleted. Dublin’s Kroger mirrored the scene, underscoring the anxiety and uncertainty ahead of the approaching storm.

The frantic rush for essentials extended outside of stores as well, with residents preparing for possible power outages. One Ohio man was spotted filling multiple gas canisters, a move many others echoed as they readied themselves for potentially impassable roads. “It’s always the bread, milk, and eggs that go first,” one shopper remarked, reflecting the familiar chaos that precedes a major winter storm.

But the panic buying wasn’t confined to Ohio. According to reports, Winter Storm Fern is expected to impact approximately half of the U.S. population, stretching from Texas to New England. The National Weather Service predicts that by Friday, precipitation in the form of ice, snow, and sleet will spread from Texas and Oklahoma to the South and Northeast, including major cities like Washington, D.C., New York, and Boston. Some areas are forecast to receive up to a foot of snow, with even more possible in certain regions.

In total, more than 177 million people are under watches or warnings for ice and snow, while over 200 million are facing advisories for frigid temperatures. The scale of the storm is enormous, with nearly two-thirds of the nation’s population expected to be affected in the coming days.

Retailers Race to Adapt

With millions preparing for disruptions, the focus quickly turned to which services and businesses would remain open. Grocery stores, such as Walmart and Kroger, typically aim to stay open, even during storms, to meet the urgent needs of shoppers. However, the ability of workers to safely reach their jobs may dictate closures in some areas. Local businesses, including bars, restaurants, and hotels, often see a spike in business as people seek refuge and warm meals. Hospitals, pharmacies, and convenience stores tend to stay open, though hours may be shortened if public transportation is disrupted.

Food delivery services, increasingly essential for many, may experience delays or suspensions if roads become dangerous. Some restaurants, in past storms, have shifted to takeout only or temporarily halted third-party deliveries. Emergency management officials have urged people to prepare for up to a week of disruptions, stocking up on non-perishable food, water, medications, and emergency supplies in case travel becomes impossible for extended periods.

As retailers such as Walmart and Kroger continue to adapt, both companies have taken steps to maintain their operations as long as it is safe. Kroger, for example, has issued a statement confirming that it will keep its stores open during regular hours, with plans to restock items like eggs, bread, milk, and fuel as soon as distribution routes are safe. Publix, another major retailer, has modified its delivery schedules to prioritize safety, but it has promised to continue delivering products as long as conditions permit.

Despite these efforts, shoppers in various areas have already encountered empty shelves, particularly in high-demand products such as bread. In Madison, Mississippi, for example, bread shelves were completely cleared out on January 23, underscoring the immense demand created by the impending storm.

With the storm set to intensify in the coming days, both businesses and communities are putting their resilience to the test. The coming hours will reveal how well these preparations hold up against one of the season’s most formidable weather events.