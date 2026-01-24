Winter Storm Fern Disrupts North America with Snow, Ice, and Record Cold

Winter Storm Fern has caused widespread disruption across the United States and Canada, with millions facing extreme weather conditions that include heavy snow, ice, and freezing temperatures. The storm, which began sweeping across the continent on January 23, 2026, has already left its mark on daily life, from canceled flights and school closures to shortages of essential supplies.

Severe Disruptions Across the US

Grocery stores in affected regions have seen a rush of last-minute shoppers stocking up on essentials. In Alabama, Alabama resident Megan Monroe-Evans posted a viral TikTok showing empty refrigerators and commenting on the frantic buying of milk, bread, and eggs. The storm has particularly affected states in the South, where such weather events are rare, including Texas, Oklahoma, and Virginia. Despite the Northeast expecting up to two feet of snow, these areas experienced fewer shortages initially.

By Friday, January 23, preparations for the storm were underway, but the country’s infrastructure was severely tested. In New Jersey, Mayor Brian Wahler of Piscataway revealed that the city’s salt supplies were critically low, with only 500 tons left in the storage dome, down from 4,500 tons. The shortage forced the city to create its own salt brine and purchase costly alternatives like liquid calcium chloride. Cleveland and other cities also faced similar challenges as delayed salt deliveries exacerbated the problem.

The storm has led to major flight cancellations, particularly at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, where over 1,200 flights were grounded. A total of more than 4,000 flights were canceled nationwide for the weekend of January 24-25, 2026, with airlines like American Airlines and Southwest Airlines halting nearly 20% of their schedules. Bob Mann, a former airline executive, emphasized that the breadth and duration of the storm were unlike standard weather events, complicating recovery efforts.

Impact Spreads to Canada

Winter Storm Fern’s effects were also felt in Canada, where extreme cold swept through southern Saskatchewan and Manitoba, with temperatures dropping as low as minus 49°F (minus 45°C). The cold front pushed southward, strengthening the storm system that had already begun blanketing parts of the United States. Cities like Regina, Saskatoon, and Winnipeg issued severe cold weather alerts, warning residents of high risks due to the plunging temperatures.

As the storm continued to move eastward, authorities in New York declared a state of emergency. Governor Kathy Hochul warned that the combination of heavy snow and extreme cold would make this one of the most dangerous storms to hit the state in a decade. “You do not want to be the parent who ran out of peanut butter on Sunday night and had to go out into the bitter cold,” she cautioned residents. The city of New York prepared for the worst, with more than 2,000 sanitation workers and over 2,200 snowplows at the ready.

Schools and federal offices across the Northeast and South were forced to close as the storm progressed. The Chicago Polar Bear Club also called off its iconic annual plunge into Lake Michigan, citing safety concerns for participants.

While the storm’s immediate effects have been disruptive, the long-term concern is its potential to cripple infrastructure, particularly in regions unprepared for such severe conditions. Meteorologists warned that the combination of snow, sleet, and ice could lead to widespread power outages, with even a quarter-inch of ice causing significant damage. Caitlin Dirks of the National Weather Service in Memphis predicted that the storm could leave lasting damage to power lines and tree limbs, and forecasts suggest the storm’s full impact may take days to recover from.

In the South, where winter storms are infrequent and infrastructure is less resilient, officials have urged residents to take the warnings seriously. Texas, still scarred by the 2021 grid failure, reported more than 24,000 power outages early on Friday, but officials assured the public that the state’s power grid was stronger than ever and better prepared for the current storm.

As the storm continues its march across North America, experts caution that the worst may still lie ahead. Tom Kines, senior meteorologist at AccuWeather, stated that the cold air from the Arctic blast would continue to worsen before temperatures start to improve. With bone-chilling temperatures, massive snow accumulations, and ice threatening to disrupt power and communications, Winter Storm Fern is poised to be one of the most memorable storms in recent history.