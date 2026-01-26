Winter Storm Fern Causes Major Disruptions Across Central Ohio

Record Snowfall, Emergency Closures, and Dangerous Travel Conditions

Central Ohio was struck by an intense winter storm on January 25, 2026, as Winter Storm Fern swept across the region, bringing record snowfall and subzero wind chills. With up to 10 inches of snow predicted, residents found themselves facing hazardous travel conditions, school closures, and a state of emergency in multiple counties.

The storm reached its peak by late morning, as Franklin County’s sheriff declared a Level 3 snow emergency, banning all non-emergency travel. “Only essential personnel should be on the roads,” the sheriff’s office advised, adding that violators could face arrest. This decision was echoed by a dozen other counties, including Athens, Crawford, and Muskingum, where roads were similarly closed to non-emergency traffic.

As snow continued to accumulate, wind chills plummeted to as low as -15 degrees Fahrenheit, intensifying the already perilous conditions. For those brave enough to venture outdoors, icy roads and low visibility made driving treacherous. The National Weather Service confirmed snowfall rates of up to one inch per hour, with downtown Columbus reporting 8.5 inches by noon. In other parts of the city, neighborhoods like Hilliard and Gahanna saw 8 inches of snow by early morning.

With snowfall accumulating throughout the day, authorities issued further warnings and parking restrictions in numerous areas. In Cincinnati and surrounding regions, vehicles in snow emergency zones were required to be moved to avoid towing. Many streets were blocked by snowdrifts, leaving plows and emergency vehicles struggling to keep up with the buildup.

In addition to road closures, many public facilities were forced to shut their doors. Local institutions like the Columbus Metropolitan Library, Columbus Zoo