Winter Storm Fern Brings Chaos Across U.S. From Texas to New England

Winter Storm Fern, a sprawling weather system stretching over 2,300 miles from Arizona to Maine, continues to cause widespread havoc across the United States, triggering states of emergency, massive power outages, and severe travel disruptions. The storm, which began making its way through the Plains on Friday, January 23, 2026, has already affected more than 220 million people, with snow, sleet, and ice accumulating from Texas to New England.

States of Emergency and Travel Warnings

On January 25, 2026, a significant portion of the country found itself under Winter Storm Warnings as authorities braced for the storm’s full impact. More than 190 million Americans were warned of hazardous conditions as Fern intensified. In response, states of emergency were declared in 21 states, including Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Georgia, and New York. These warnings cover an area from Texas through the Northeast, with parts of North Carolina experiencing a “potentially catastrophic ice storm” forecast to continue through Monday, January 26.

The state of emergency in North Carolina has already led to numerous power outages, with more than 346,000 customers left without electricity across the South. Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi were the hardest hit, with freezing rain causing tree limbs and power lines to snap under the weight of the ice. Power restoration efforts have been hampered by dangerous travel conditions. “Freezing rain is going to be our enemy over the days ahead,” said Rick Canavan, storm director at Duke Energy. The utility has deployed over 18,000 workers to help restore power.

The storm’s reach has already led to more than 14,000 flight cancellations nationwide, with airports in Dallas-Fort Worth, Charlotte, and Atlanta reporting particularly severe disruptions. Raleigh-Durham International alone saw 350 cancellations by Saturday, with no signs of relief in sight. The rare closure of Waffle House locations in South Carolina, typically seen as a sign of extreme weather severity, further underscored the storm’s power.

Dangerous Conditions and Widespread Impact

Across the region, road conditions are deteriorating rapidly. In Tennessee, Sergeant Ellis from the Highway Patrol commented, “Going isn’t the problem — stopping is.” In Arkansas, Department of Transportation crews faced an ongoing battle against the elements, working tirelessly through the night only to see roads quickly refreeze. As temperatures plummet, the National Weather Service has issued Cold Weather Alerts for several states, with wind chills in the Northeast expected to drop below zero. Extreme cold has also led to concerns about pipes bursting in cities like Atlanta, prompting local officials to provide tips for residents to protect their homes.

In the Northeast, cities including Washington, D.C., New York City, and Boston are bracing for heavy snow. Accumulations of up to 20 inches are expected in parts of Boston, while up to a quarter inch of ice could create dangerous conditions from D.C. to Philadelphia. The storm’s ongoing threat of freezing rain, heavy snow, and ice continues to create travel hazards and could leave some areas without power for days. With the storm moving eastward, further travel chaos and power outages are anticipated.

While the storm rages on, communities are taking extraordinary steps to prepare. In cities across the Southeast, supermarket shelves have been cleared, and animal shelters are seeing an influx of volunteers fostering pets in need of warmth. Some families have even turned their backyards into impromptu ice rinks, making the most of the winter wonderland. In Oklahoma, a “snow-nado” captivated onlookers as the storm’s early winds whipped through the region.

Despite the storm’s severity, it is expected to wind down from west to east by Monday, but the lingering cold and continued disruptions will likely persist for days. Federal agencies, including FEMA, have coordinated with state and local governments to respond to the ongoing crisis. The public is urged to stay informed and, if possible, remain at home to avoid dangerous conditions.