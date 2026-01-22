Winter Storm Disrupts Texas: Schools, Events, and Businesses Affected

As a massive winter storm moves into North Texas and the southern United States, residents are bracing for days of severe weather. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for North and Central Texas, set to begin Friday afternoon, January 23, 2026, continuing through Sunday morning. A subsequent Extreme Cold Watch is expected to take effect from Saturday evening through Monday. The storm is expected to bring heavy snow, sleet, and sub-freezing temperatures to the region, with North Texas facing up to 100 hours of extreme cold—an unusual and potentially dangerous stretch for an area more accustomed to mild winters.

The impact of the storm has already been felt across the state, as businesses, schools, and events scramble to adjust their schedules. The Dallas Independent School District (ISD) announced cancellations of after-school and weekend activities on Friday, January 23, though schools remain open. The Texas Rangers’ annual Fan Fest, planned for January 24, has been canceled, along with several stops on the team’s Winter Caravan tour. Refunds are being issued for ticket holders. Music venue Billy Bob’s Texas also canceled a scheduled concert by Pat Green, offering refunds at the point of purchase.

While some events are being forced to reschedule or cancel, others are pressing forward with added precautions. The Fort Worth Stock Show