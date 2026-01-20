Winter Storm Disrupts Schools in New Brunswick and Ontario

Canada’s eastern provinces faced major disruptions on January 19, 2026, as a powerful winter storm triggered widespread school closures and delays across southeastern New Brunswick and Ontario’s Upper Grand District. Hazardous weather conditions forced many school districts to adapt on the fly, altering transportation schedules and even shutting down classes for some students.

School Closures and Transportation Delays

In New Brunswick, the Anglophone East School District, serving communities from Moncton to Petitcodiac, announced multiple school closures due to icy and unsafe road conditions. Affected schools included Caledonia Regional High, Dorchester Consolidated, Hillsborough Elementary, and Tantramar Regional High. Parents in these areas had to quickly adjust their routines, some opting to keep children home while others turned to remote work solutions. Despite these closures, other schools in the district remained open, though school buses were delayed by one hour.

For the Francophone South School District, which covers areas such as Shediac, Dieppe, and Memramcook, bus services were also delayed by one hour, but schools themselves opened on schedule. Parents faced a balancing act, managing both work commitments and the safety of their children as they navigated the storm’s impact on transportation.

Further west in Ontario, the Upper Grand District School Board had its own weather-related challenges. All schools and offices in Division 3, covering North Wellington, were closed for the day, with many families scrambling to arrange childcare or adjust their work schedules. In other divisions, such as 2 and 4, school buses and vehicles were pulled off the roads, keeping students and drivers safe from the storm. The closure of school buses in these areas left parents in a tough spot, weighing attendance against safety.

The weather’s impact also spread to school operations. In some districts, remote learning systems were put in place to minimize instructional disruptions, though access to technology was an issue for some families. Students were also faced with the uncertainty of rescheduled tests and longer school years, particularly those preparing for midterms or provincial exams.

Despite the challenges, the winter storm also provided a break for many students, who reveled in the rare joy of an unexpected snow day. But for many working parents, the closures added stress, with social media filled with discussions of the logistical headaches caused by last-minute adjustments.

In both regions, school boards worked closely with meteorologists, municipal authorities, and transportation providers to ensure student safety. One district official emphasized the importance of these decisions: “Our priority is always the safety of students and staff. Decisions are made with the best information available, but we know these choices have a real impact on our communities.”

Weather experts highlighted the particular severity of conditions that day, with freezing rain and drifting snow causing hazardous roads. The forecast called for continued precipitation, making it difficult to ensure safe travel for buses and vehicles.

The events of January 19 serve as a reminder of the complex balancing act school boards face when navigating weather-related disruptions. Each storm brings its own unique challenges, and as conditions continue to evolve, families across eastern Canada will remain vigilant, hoping for smoother days ahead.