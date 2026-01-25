Winter Storm Disrupts Atlanta, North Georgia with Power Outages, Travel Chaos

Freezing Rain Brings Treacherous Conditions, School Closures, and Flight Cancellations

A dangerous winter storm wreaked havoc across North Georgia and the Atlanta metro area over the weekend of January 24-25, 2026, leaving thousands without power, grounding flights, and causing severe disruptions in daily life. The storm, which brought a mix of freezing rain, sleet, and strong winds, led local officials to issue urgent warnings for residents to stay indoors as icy conditions continued to escalate through Sunday night and into Monday.

The weather system moved into the region on Saturday, January 24, bringing an initial wintry mix that quickly intensified into freezing rain as Arctic air from the north moved in. By Sunday morning, ice had accumulated on roads, power lines, and tree branches, creating a treacherous landscape across the state. Major routes, including GA-400 and I-85, were heavily impacted, with hazardous conditions extending eastward to Athens and beyond. In Atlanta, the ice was particularly noticeable on trees and stair rails, but the most dangerous impacts were expected to follow as temperatures plummeted overnight.

By Sunday evening, temperatures had dropped significantly, with lows expected to dip into the teens and low 20s. As predicted, the moisture on the roads froze again, creating black ice that made travel even more perilous on Monday morning. The National Weather Service issued an Ice Storm Warning—the first such alert since 2014—forecasting up to an inch of ice accumulation in some areas, compounded by wind gusts reaching 30 mph.

In northeast Georgia, the situation was even more critical. Accumulations of over a quarter of an inch were expected, particularly in places like Cherokee and Gwinnett counties, as well as in the mountain regions. Cities like Gainesville and Braselton saw sidewalks and parking lots coated with thick ice, creating what officials described as “skating rink-like” conditions. Power outages began to rise sharply, with Georgia Power reporting nearly 35,000 customers without electricity by Sunday morning. The worst-hit areas were White County, Rabun County, and Cobb County, where thousands of homes were left in the dark.

Airport Delays, School Closures, and State of Emergency Declared

As the storm intensified, travel disruptions mounted. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, one of the busiest in the world, reported a staggering 1,133 flight cancellations and 243 delays by 1:45 p.m. on Sunday. While crews worked around the clock to treat runways with 300,000 gallons of brine and tons of sand, many flights remained grounded. For those relying on ground transportation, the situation was no less grim. Georgia Emergency Management officials warned of “impossible” road conditions across much of the state, with secondary roads in areas like Braselton and Gainesville becoming impassable.

Schools across the region quickly closed their doors, with several universities, including the University of Georgia, announcing digital learning days for Monday. K-12 districts such as Atlanta Public Schools, Gwinnett, and Forsyth counties also shut down. Officials cited the ongoing risk of icy roads and power outages that could last for days, warning that the hazardous conditions would likely persist through Tuesday.

The Georgia National Guard was activated to assist with storm response, particularly in areas hardest hit by ice accumulation and power outages. Meanwhile, local governments opened warming centers to provide shelter and warmth for residents without power. Gwinnett County, for example, opened six centers, including a pet-friendly location offering food for both people and animals. In Athens, a community center was equipped with a backup generator to serve as a safe refuge for those in need.

Despite the severe weather, some communities found ways to band together. In Dahlonega, local residents greeted power crews with snacks as they staged to tackle the damage caused by falling tree limbs. In Athens, students celebrated their unexpected day off with a sense of camaraderie, though city officials warned them to remain cautious as the ice storm continued to create hazardous conditions.

Looking ahead, the storm left North Georgia in a state of uncertainty, with temperatures expected to stay well below freezing for several more days. As the icy conditions lingered, officials urged everyone to remain vigilant, emphasizing the importance of preparation and community support to weather the aftermath of the powerful winter storm.