Winter Storm Closes Major Highways, Shuts Down Schools, and Challenges Snowmobile Trails in Western New York

Heavy snow, frigid temperatures force road closures, school shutdowns, and create opportunities for winter sports

Western New York faced a powerful winter storm on January 15, 2026, resulting in widespread disruptions, school closures, and hazardous driving conditions. Snow totals reached impressive levels, and while many dealt with the immediate impacts of the storm, others found solace in the opportunity for snowmobiling adventures. As the region battled the storm’s fury, a sense of resilience and cooperation emerged from the community.

On the morning of January 15, residents awoke to a snowy landscape with dangerous road conditions. Many school districts in the area closed for the day as a winter storm warning was issued for several counties, including Northern Erie, Niagara, and Orleans. The warning was set to remain in effect until 7 PM, with additional warnings for other areas lasting until the early hours of Friday. The storm brought heavy snow, compounded by strong winds, making travel treacherous and forcing many to stay home.

Snowfall totals were substantial, with some areas reporting as much as 13.7 inches. Colden, for example, measured 13.7 inches, while Glenwood saw 10.2 inches, and Eden reported 10.1 inches. The Buffalo Airport, typically sheltered, recorded 4.5 inches. These totals reflect the widespread nature of the storm, which impacted counties such as Allegany, Cattaraugus, and Wyoming, where snow accumulations ranged from 5 to 9 inches in many areas.

The impact on local infrastructure was significant. In particular, two accidents forced closures along the I-90 highway, one of the region’s most vital routes. These incidents were a direct result of slick roads and poor visibility caused by the snowstorm. The closures, reported around 1:30 PM and 2:12 PM, disrupted traffic, particularly in Hamburg and Ripley.

Snowmobile Enthusiasts Find a Silver Lining Amid the Storm

Despite the chaos caused by the storm, snowmobile clubs in Western New York took advantage of the fresh snow. Some trails began opening late Thursday night into Friday morning, though many were blocked by fallen trees and storm debris. The Holland Sno-Rascals club, for example, urged riders to be cautious, offering practical advice like bringing a saw to help clear fallen branches. Volunteers across the region worked tirelessly to clear the trails, ensuring that snowmobilers could enjoy the winter conditions safely.

As the storm subsided, snowmobile enthusiasts expressed hope for improved trail conditions, especially in Niagara County, where substantial snow had already accumulated. The Tug Hill region also began to see favorable conditions for early-season snowmobiling, attracting riders eager to make the most of the weekend. Local clubs emphasized the importance of staying on marked trails to ensure future access and prevent damage to property or crops.

While the storm posed challenges for many, it also highlighted the region’s strong community spirit. From the volunteers working on snowmobile trails to parents managing last-minute childcare arrangements, the collective effort to manage the storm’s aftermath demonstrated the resilience of Western New Yorkers. With more snow and cold temperatures expected in the coming days, the community’s adaptability will continue to be tested as it braces for whatever the winter brings next.