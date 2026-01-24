Winter Storm Causes Disruptions Across Philadelphia and New Jersey

A major winter storm is bringing hazardous weather conditions to Philadelphia, New Jersey, and Delaware, with significant snow, sleet, and freezing rain forecast to impact the region. Officials have declared states of emergency and advised residents to stay indoors as they prepare for what could be the biggest snowstorm in over a decade.

Snow, Ice, and Power Outages Expected

The storm is expected to begin affecting the area early Sunday, January 25, with snowfall beginning in Bucks County and the Philadelphia area as early as 1 a.m. By the morning, 1 to 3 inches of snow could already have accumulated, with the heaviest snowfall expected between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. The National Weather Service (NWS) predicts snow totals of up to 18 inches in some northern parts of the region. Accuweather forecasts a slightly lower range, with up to 10 inches in some areas. The Lehigh Valley and Philadelphia are expected to see between 9 and 13 inches of snow.

In addition to heavy snowfall, freezing rain and sleet are expected to follow, leading to dangerous travel conditions and a high risk of power outages. The NWS has warned that ice accumulations could cause infrastructure damage and widespread closures, making travel nearly impossible in some areas.

To prepare for the storm, Philadelphia officials declared a snow emergency starting at 9 p.m. on Saturday, January 24, with all public schools in the district closed on Monday, January 26. Many nearby school districts, including Bucks County and Pennsbury, have also planned for possible snow days or remote learning, with final decisions expected on Sunday evening. Central Bucks and Pennridge districts have issued similar alerts.

Business Disruptions and Economic Impact

Local businesses, particularly those in the restaurant industry, are bracing for significant losses as the storm disrupts operations. The timing of the storm coincides with Philadelphia’s Center City District Restaurant Week, a key event for the city’s dining scene. Ben Fileccia from the Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association anticipates that restaurants could lose tens of millions of dollars over the next few days, with smaller establishments losing around $5,000 daily and larger ones up to $20,000.

Many restaurant owners are adjusting to the changing weather conditions. Kareem McCafferty of The Schulson Collective, which oversees popular dining spots in the city, has prioritized safety, advising customers to check social media for the latest updates. Other restaurants, like Sang Kee in Chinatown, have already canceled reservations and are preparing for potential closures to avoid wasting perishable ingredients.

Despite the storm, some business owners remain determined to stay open. Paul Puma, co-owner of Ants Pants, plans to keep the restaurant open, relying on the loyalty of nearby customers. Similarly, Chef Andrew Henshaw at Jaffe Bar is hoping that local patrons will still come in for a cozy meal, reflecting on snow days as a time for community and comfort.

Meanwhile, delivery services face their own challenges, with many restaurants opting to temporarily suspend orders due to the treacherous weather. Nano Wheedan of Taco Heart expressed concern over the impact on delivery services, adding that the storm would make an already difficult month even harder for small businesses.

Preparing for the Worst

Residents are rushing to hardware stores to stock up on essentials ahead of the storm. Fisher’s Ace Hardware in Plumstead has reported a surge in demand for winter supplies like ice melt, propane heaters, and shovels. Despite shortages, local shops are working to restock and prepare for the heavy demand.

As the region braces for potentially historic snowfall, officials are urging everyone to stay informed and plan accordingly. For those looking to support local businesses, Fileccia suggested buying gift cards as a way to help restaurants and hospitality workers during these challenging days.

With the storm expected to last through Monday, the next few days will test the resilience of the region’s residents and businesses. In the face of adversity, neighbors and local businesses are rallying together, showing that preparation and community spirit can help weather the storm.