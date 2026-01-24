Winter Storm Brings Dangerous Snow, Ice, and Cold to Millions Across the U.S.

Severe winter conditions are wreaking havoc across the United States, with a massive storm affecting more than 230 million Americans. Stretching from New Mexico and Texas to New England, the storm, which began on January 23, 2026, is expected to continue until January 26, causing widespread disruptions, including power outages, hazardous roads, and dangerous cold.

With 17 states and Washington, D.C. declaring states of emergency, the storm’s immense 2,300-mile path has led to the activation of National Guard units in nine states. Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are expected to continue for several days, with conditions worsening through the weekend.

Ice and Snow Pile Up Across the Country

The National Weather Service has warned of significant, long-duration impacts, including ice accumulations up to one inch in southern states such as Texas, Georgia, and Tennessee. Catastrophic consequences are anticipated where freezing rain exceeds half an inch, especially in parts of northern Louisiana and central Mississippi. The icy conditions pose severe risks to power lines, trees, and travel, with widespread outages expected.

In major cities like Oklahoma City and Baltimore, snow totals could reach up to two feet, while ice is anticipated to make roads impassable in many areas. In the Baltimore area, preparations have been ramped up, with Governor Wes Moore activating the Maryland National Guard and urging residents to stay off the roads. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott has also declared a State of Emergency, with Phase 2 of the city’s Snow Emergency Plan now in effect.

The snow is expected to begin in Baltimore late Saturday night, with the heaviest snowfall occurring by Sunday morning. Travel disruptions are already likely, and officials are emphasizing safety, urging people to hunker down until the storm passes.

As the storm moves eastward, it will be accompanied by a wave of Arctic air, plunging temperatures across the country. Wind chills are expected to drop below 5°F in many regions, with over 43 million people under extreme cold warnings. The D.C. area, in particular, will face a prolonged cold spell, lasting well past Groundhog Day.

Despite the dangerous conditions, residents have been flocking to grocery stores to stock up on essentials, with many cities reporting significant increases in the sale of winter supplies. Officials are stressing the importance of staying updated with local weather reports and preparing for the storm’s continued impact.

As this historic winter storm continues to unfold, authorities across affected regions are working overtime to keep residents safe. With dangerous travel and power outages expected, it is crucial for the public to follow government advisories and stay indoors when possible.