Winter demands on the NHS in England are expected to be lethal, according to health officials.

Thousands of deaths were caused by crowding in emergency departments, according to a new analysis. Health leaders have given new warnings about pressures on the NHS this winter.

According to the Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM), at least 4,519 individuals died in England’s A&E departments in 2020-2021 as a result of crowding and 12-hour stays.

The revelation, it added, adds to NHS England’s own findings that one in every 67 patients who spend 12 hours in the emergency department suffers irreversible harm.

“To say this amount is frightening is an understatement,” said Dr. Adrian Boyle, RCEM vice president for policy.

“To put it bluntly, crowding kills. We’ve been warning people about the dangers of excessive crowding for years, but now we can see the number of people who have died as a result.” He went on to say that in October, there were 7,059 12-hour stays, the most ever recorded and a 40% increase over September.

Dr. Boyle also predicted worse months ahead, citing a recent trend of “dramatic” increases in the number of protracted stays.

According to a survey by the Association of Ambulance Chief Executives, up to 160,000 patients may be harmed each year as a result of delays in ambulance crews turning over to hospitals upon arrival.

The college is urging the government to release a long-term workforce plan that includes strategies for retaining existing employees who are nearing burnout as well as attracting new hires.

The Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM) reported a scarcity of 2,000 to 2,500 emergency medicine consultants, as well as shortages of crucial emergency medicine nurses, junior and support workers.

“This is the start of a long winter and an exceedingly trying period for the current personnel,” Dr. Boyle added, “as demands will mount and patient safety will continue to be jeopardized.”

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said the health service was under “critical and unsustainable pressure” in response to the RCEM study.

“NHS management and staff are doing all possible to ensure that patients receive the care they require. However, the health sector requires immediate assistance to address acute labor shortages as well as a 5.82-month elective care waiting list.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”