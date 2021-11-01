Win a children’s mountain bike worth up to £450 in a Halfords competition.

Halfords has the right bike for everyone this winter, whether you want to ride to work or school or take the family out for some quality time cycling through the woods on the weekend.

The Halfords Voodoo mountain bike collection features lightweight aluminum frames and best-in-class engineering for the entire family, with sizes to fit men, women, and children.

And, due to our current competition, which we’re running in partnership with Halfords and 2Chill, you could win one of their best-selling children’s mountain bikes worth up to £450 – the ideal way to get your Christmas shopping done early.

The Sobo, Nzumbi, and Nantai children’s Voodoo models are available to two lucky winners.

The Sobo (£350) has 20″ wheels and is designed for kids aged six to nine years old.

The Nantai (£450) has 24″ wheels and is designed for youngsters from eight to eleven years old.

The Nzumbi (£450) has 26″ wheels and is designed for kids aged nine to twelve.

Answer this simple question for a chance to win the prize of your choosing.

Whether you win the competition or decide to buy a bike for yourself this winter, the experts at Halfords can help you not only choose the right wheels, but also put them together with their Bike Building service, which is free for all bikes over £250 (or only £10 for bikes under that).

The company also provides a free bike health check once you’ve put it through its paces to guarantee it stays in good shape.