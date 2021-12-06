Win a £1,000 voucher to spend in the Liverpool FC Online Store.

Although the Christmas shopping days are slipping away, the Official Liverpool FC Online Store has plenty of fantastic gift choices for any Reds fan in the family.

This year’s Christmas assortment includes everything from clothing and accessories to toys and LFC branded basics, with something for everyone, including dogs.

We’ve partnered up with Liverpool FC to give one lucky festive shopper £1,000 to spend in the Official Liverpool FC Online Store, whether you’re wanting to pamper yourself or the football fans you care about this Christmas.

Perhaps you’ve had your eye on the LFC baby gift set for a small fan of the team, or perhaps one of the store’s premium presents, such as the LFC framed goal net, would make a genuinely memorable present for a loved one.

In the official junior 21/22 home pyjamas, young Liverpool FC fans may dream of club successes, while the LFC men’s PU leather wash bag and the LFC adult boxed grey hat and scarf combo are sure to please grown-up present recipients.

This year’s Christmas line has been featured in a hat-trick of videos starring some of Liverpool FC’s most famous players, the most recent of which can be viewed by clicking here.

The seasonal fairytale video series focuses on unity, combining the excitement of Christmas with the electrifying atmosphere of Liverpool FC’s Anfield stadium on match days, as well as some great club events. The third film, in particular, focuses on the importance of ‘believing’ for the club and its fan base.

If you watch the video, you’ll see some great Christmas gift ideas, so don’t miss out on your opportunity to win the grand prize of £1,000 to spend in the Official Liverpool FC Online Store. It’s almost time to enter our fantastic Christmas competition.

The lucky winner will get an online voucher redeemable at the Official Liverpool Football Club Online Store. Click here to see the full prize terms & conditions from the Official Liverpool FC Online Store.