Wimpy menu and prices from the 1970s, including a 16p burger and a 51p steak with all the fixings.

If you want to buy a burger these days, you have a lot of options, including McDonald’s, Burger King, Five Guys, and a slew of other upscale burger joints.

In the 1970s and 1980s, however, Wimpy was still the go-to burger place in the United Kingdom.

The first restaurant in Britain, selling the first first hamburger-based meal in the country, opened at Lyons Corner House in London in 1954, after starting in Bloomington, Indiana, in 1932.

By 1970, Wimpy had become a global favorite, with over 1,000 locations in 23 countries, including locations in Liverpool city centre, Runcorn, Bootle, and Birkenhead.

Check out some of the tasty favorites and ridiculous prices from the 1970s on a recently unearthed menu: Wimpy Burger 16p, Wimpy Cheeseburger 21p, and Wimpy Kingsize 31p.

And how about the food? A Wimpy Grill cost 36p, a Wimpy Special Grill cost 41p, and the Wimpy International, which came with steak and all the fixings, cost 51p.

The Wimpy Bender, a deliciously hot sausage twisted around half a tomato, was one of the menu items that people would recall.

A Whippsy – the brand’s own milkshake – was 17p elsewhere, while a knickerbocker glory was 25p.

Of course, if these costs appear ridiculously low, keep in mind that the average weekly pay in 1976 was £70 for men and £45 for women.

The last Wimpy in Liverpool’s city centre closed in 2011, while former Wimpy locations in Runcorn and Bootle now operate under various names.

However, the last Wimpy on Merseyside may be found in Princes Pavement, which is part of the Grange & Pyramids shopping complex in Birkenhead.

Furthermore, they continue to sell the classic favorites, which are served on appropriate plates with suitable cutlery.

According to recent TripAdvisor ratings of the Wirral eatery, Wimpy serves the “greatest burger in Birkenhead.”

“My partner and I love this place!” commented another. One of the friendliest customer service experiences I’ve ever had.

“The employees are always willing to help and take the time to converse with the clients.” Amazing customer service! It’s the food.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”