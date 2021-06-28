Wimbledon’s chief adds, “We want to talk about tennis, not Covid.”

This year’s Wimbledon will have a “familiar feel” following a “degree of uncertainty” brought by the coronavirus outbreak, according to the tournament’s chief executive.

Sally Boulton expressed her “excitement” at the commencement of the prestigious tennis tournament, adding that “we can talk about tennis and not talk about Covid.”

She said the level of “trepidation” she felt while organizing Wimbledon was no different than any other year, speaking as the SW19 gates opened to fans for the first time in two years.

Tennis fans will return to the world known courts on Monday, with certain improvements to maintain the event’s Covid security.

When fans arrive into the stadium, they must show proof of double-jab status or negative lateral flow testing.

Several hand sanitizer stations have been set up, and guests are asked to wear face masks while going about, however they can be removed when watching the games.

Ms Bolton said extra effort had been taken to give the tournament a “familiar feel” ahead of the first bouts, speaking at a virtual press conference ahead of the first matches.

“What people will see and feel when they go through the gates this morning, as they are doing now, is something very familiar, a championship that we’ve all missed for two years,” she said.

“As we’ve gone about thinking about how we accomplish it in a safe way, that’s been a really significant element of what we’ve done.

“Obviously, it’s going to be different this year in certain aspects.

“The greatest issue this year has been the level of unpredictability we’ve had.

“But right now, the thing I’m most excited about is the fact that we’re actually here, and we can finally open the gates, get some players on the court, and have some tennis played so we can talk about tennis instead of Covid.

“That sensation is no different than any other year when giving the championships; there are always a slew of things you’ve worked hard on and hope will go flawlessly, but they may not.

"There is this year.