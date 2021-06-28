Wimbledon waits are being hampered by Covid limitations, which are hurting local companies.

After Wimbledon’s legendary lineups were replaced with an advance ticket system, local businesses are ready for another tough year.

Business owners in south-west London claimed they are not experiencing the same uptick in trade that they usually do during the two-week tournament when the gates opened to fans.

Thousands of people regularly camp overnight in order to secure tickets, however because to Covid-19 limits, the line has been eliminated this year.

Fans can only enter if they have purchased tickets ahead of time.

In addition, only a limited number of people are permitted to witness matches at the All England Club.

There will be no one coming down who has waited overnight if the queueing mechanism is not in place. That meant a lot to us.

“It’s like a wonderful weekend day,” said Ed Savitt, 30, proprietor of Dropshot Coffee. People usually sprint up and down the street leading up to Wimbledon.

“Normally, there is a much better feeling, but not right now. There will be no one coming down who has waited overnight if the queueing mechanism is not in place. That meant a lot to us.

“Those who already have their tickets handled, as well as debenture holders, normally drive straight to the tennis.”

Debenture tickets are expensive tickets that guarantee admission to the major courts.

Mr Savitt expressed concern about the weeks following Wimbledon, when short-term rentals expire and residents do not immediately return, causing footfall to decrease.

He claims that rather than tourists, his firm has grown dependant on locals.

“I know how difficult it has been for a lot of guys who use the same coffee supplier as me and are headquartered in the City.

“I think the local Southfields community are doing whatever they can to help independent businesses stay afloat and the people that I talk to have been busier than other places are at this time.

“These two weeks don’t mean nearly as much to me as they would normally because I know the locals will be gone for a while.”

“In the old days, we would have,” Robin, proprietor of RJ Cabs in Wimbledon, remarked. (This is a brief piece.)