Wimbledon success stories demonstrate the international tennis tournament’s ongoing allure.

Wimbledon 2021 had a distinct Mersey flavor to it.

Neal Skupski and his American partner Desirae Krawczyk became the first Scouse Wimbledon champions since Lottie ‘Little Wonder’ Dod swung a racket in the 19th century, winning the Mixed Doubles title.

Novak Djokovic, who began his tennis career at the Liverpool International when he was 17 years old, won the men’s title for the second time.

The rise of young Brit Emma Raducanu, who made it to the fourth round of the ladies’ singles six years after winning her first ever title at the Liverpool International Tennis Europe event when she was 12 years old, was one of the storylines of the Championship.

The Liverpool International Tennis Tournament planners hosted that event at Wavertree Tennis Centre, and despite the pandemic’s havoc, the Liverpool International will still take place at Liverpool Cricket Club on Thursday and Friday, August 19 and 20.

Alessandro Giannessi, the 2018 winner, has confirmed his participation, as has Beth Grey, a local player who has competed in the event several times as a youth and who this year competed in the Ladies and Mixed Doubles at Wimbledon.

“The last 12 months have been painful for most of us, but we hope and pray that we can look forward to better days ahead, and that the virus will be eradicated for good this summer,” event organizer Anders Borg said.

“When the quarantine regulations are a little clearer, we’ll make a comprehensive announcement on players closer to the event. But please be safe, and we hope to see you all in August at the Liverpool Cricket Club.”

Because of the pandemic’s financial impact, tournament organizers are still on the lookout for a last-minute title sponsor.

The tournament’s ongoing importance was highlighted during this year’s Wimbledon.

Borg continued, “Emma Raducanu was really outstanding at Wimbledon.” “At the age of 12, Emma won her first ever title at the Liverpool International Tennis Europe event we hosted at Wavertree Tennis Centre in 2015.” We could tell she was gifted at the time. Emma has a bright future ahead of her, and we wish her the best of luck!

